Additionally, the district is monitoring students and staff groups that have traveled out of Wyoming in the last week.

Students and staff who have traveled out of the state or to an affected area, plus those with family members exhibiting the aforementioned symptoms, will be monitored as well. The students and staff in question will be checked for fevers daily for two weeks following their travel or potential exposure.

4:08 p.m. Saturday

Third case confirmed

Wyoming's third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed. The man is from Sheridan County and is linked to the state's first case, also from the county.

The Health Department is following up to learn more about the man's exposure risk and who he may have been in close contact with.

Testing on the man was performed in Colorado, where the man was visiting, the Health Department said. Officials have said they believe they've contacted those who may have been affected by the first patient and that at least two people were in self-quarantine.