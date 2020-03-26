The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 26

County doesn't suspect community spread

11:54 a.m.

"Community spread has been described by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as meaning people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected," an announcement said. "... This is evidence that social distancing is working. By tracing all new positives back to an identified positive source it provides clear evidence that by restricting events, business and other measures we are flattening the curve in Natrona County. We appreciate the public’s help in these efforts and encourage them to stay the course until these restrictions have been lifted."