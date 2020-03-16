The safety of our students, staff, and school families remains our top priority. We appreciate the patience and support of our community as we all work together to keep our schools, families, and community safe."

Boys & Girls Clubs closed

Overnight

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced late Sunday that all of its sites are closed as of Monday.

Casper and Glenrock's eight combined locations will remain closed until at least April 5. Dubois and Buffalo sites will stay closed as long as schools there are shut down. All club activities and sports leagues are also canceled.

“We understand the strain this pandemic has put on our communities. Although it is not ideal, our Board of Directors and Club leadership believe it is in the best interest in the health of our children, volunteers, staff, families, and overall community to close at this time,” CEO Ashley Bright said. “During this time, we are utilizing Centers for Disease Control approved cleaning and disinfecting agents and following its guidelines to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus within our Clubs and buses.”