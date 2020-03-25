The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 25

Smith's to install partitions

1:59 p.m.

Smith’s Food & Drug Store locations are taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus at their stores.

Workers are now allowed to wear protective masks and gloves, though the announcement noted that health care workers should have first access to much-needed personal protective equipment.

"Smith’s is advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers — after health care workers — to have access to protective masks and gloves," the chain said in its release.

Additionally, the stores will be installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers, such as the ones shown here:

Installation begins this week for many stores., and every checkout lane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register will have one by the end of next week.

The store will also install educational floor markers to promote social distancing, something Albertsons stores have also done.

The stores will also continue to step up their daily cleaning efforts.