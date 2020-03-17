The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 17

Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said the "vast majority" of the district's 2,000-plus employees will be paid. All "benefited" employees will be paid as normal, though a "handful" of workers' pay is up in the air still.

The district will not extend its semester because of the weeks off. District staffers are expected to report for work Wednesday, though Southerland said the majority of that work will be done remotely.

It remains unclear if the district will provide any services to its homeless and special education students. It's also unclear if the district will pursue any virtual education.

In Cheyenne, Laramie County School District No. 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said staffers would all be paid during the closure, though they may also have to work at the end of the semester if the district has to extend its academic year. His hope is that the semester won't be extended, however.

Some academic work, remedial work and other materials have been sent to students, Boyd said, but no new material that will be graded.

More Lander concerns

2:04 p.m.