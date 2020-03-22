The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 21-22

The unanimous decision was made in an emergency meeting Thursday. Guidelines for the distribution of the relief have not yet been created.

"Members acknowledged that the situation caused by the growing, global pandemic is dynamic," the announcement said.

“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond. We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years. It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way,” the Right Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, said in a statement.

The board plans to hold weekly meetings to discern the state's needs.