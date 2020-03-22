The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 21-22

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 26
Tests completed in Wyoming: 484 (as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday: 432 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 51 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
More meals
7:47 p.m. Sunday
The Natrona County School District says it served roughly 1,000 takeaway breakfast and lunch meals on Friday. The district has been providing the meals to people 18 and under since schools closed last week.
The program is set to continue again next week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Oregon Trail Elementary
- Sagewood Elementary
- Pineview Elementary
- Poison Spider School
- Roosevelt High School
- Bar Nunn Elementary
- Mountain View Baptist Church
- Cottonwood Elementary
- Evansville Elementary
- Journey Elementary
- Boys & Girls Club Main Branch
- Paradise Valley Elementary
- Casper Rec Center
- Midwest School
- Verda James Elementary
Two more cases
5:06 p.m. Sunday
Wyoming health officials have identified two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total on Sunday evening to 26.
The new cases were identified in Fremont and Laramie counties.
The Laramie County patient is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne, according to an announcement released Sunday evening by the City of Cheyenne. That brings the total number of cases in Cheyenne to six.
"The individual has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive and will be quarantined at home," the city's announcement stated.
The new Fremont County case involves an older woman with a connection to a previously identified case, a Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman said Sunday evening. The woman was hospitalized and then released.
Self-isolation reminder
2:43 p.m. Sunday
Fremont County has so far been the hardest hit of Wyoming's 23 counties, with nine confirmed cases. The cases there have been of particular concern because they are tied to an assisted living center in Lander.
Officials in Fremont County are asking anyone with upper respiratory symptoms or fever to self isolate under the assumption that they have COVID-19. That self isolation should last a minimum of seven days from the start of symptoms. Anyone with questions can contact the Fremont County Public Health hotline at 307-857-3677.
Small business disaster loans available
11:05 a.m. Sunday
It's been a difficult time for many small businesses, especially those in the entertainment, foot service and hospitality industries. The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest loans for small businesses in Wyoming that are feeling economic pain from the pandemic.
Small firms, private nonprofits and small agricultural cooperatives may quality for loans of up to $2 million, according to the Small Business Administration.
“Wyoming runs on small business, and we know how challenging these times can be," Amy Lea, SBA Wyoming district director, said in an announcement. "COVID-19 has placed many of us in uncharted territory, but the SBA remains committed to helping small businesses navigate this situation as it progresses."
Loan applications can be found here.
New Cheyenne case
8:21 p.m. Saturday
A fifth Laramie County case was announced Saturday night. The Cheyenne resident in their 20s is the state's 24th confirmed case.
The patient has not had close contact with any other positive cases, according to an announcement from the city of Cheyenne. They are being quarantined at home.
New details on Northern Arapaho case
6:20 p.m. Saturday
The Northern Arapaho Tribe has provided new details on its first confirmed coronavirus case.
The tribe said the patient is a woman in her 70s from the Ethete area. She is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, according to an announcement from the tribe.
“We are gravely concerned about the health threat that COVID-19 poses to Northern Arapaho members and the larger Wind River Indian Reservation,” Chairman Lee Spoonhunter of the Northern Arapaho Business Council said in a news release. “... Now is the time for the Arapaho people to look out for each other. With our prayers and traditional way of life, and by following common sense health precautions, we will emerge from this challenge stronger than before.”
Workers brace for unemployment
5:15 p.m. Saturday
Many forced jobless by public health measures worry what this virus will do not to their bodies but to their livelihoods. Read city reporter Morgan Hughes' Sunday A1 story here.
Rock Springs airport cutting back
4:35 p.m. Saturday
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is cutting back its United Express flights in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting April 1, the flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will be reduced from two to one daily. The planned launch of a third flight this summer has been postponed until at least 2021.
Passengers already booked on flights on or after April 1 that will be impacted will be contacted by United Airlines starting Sunday.
Similar to other airports, the Rock Springs airport has restricted access of its commercial airline terminal to:
• Ticketed Airline Passengers
• Rental Car Customers
• Airport/Tenant Employees
• Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.
Episcopal Diocese commits $1M in support
3:21 p.m. Saturday
Members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming have committed $1 million in relief to those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unanimous decision was made in an emergency meeting Thursday. Guidelines for the distribution of the relief have not yet been created.
"Members acknowledged that the situation caused by the growing, global pandemic is dynamic," the announcement said.
“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond. We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years. It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way,” the Right Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, said in a statement.
The board plans to hold weekly meetings to discern the state's needs.
"Conversation included support for front line workers, health care professionals and support staff, those who have lost employment and issues related to food insecurity, as well as support for local parishes and missions," the announcement said. "Episcopalians in Wyoming are Monday-Saturday followers of Jesus, who happen to get together on Sundays," the Rev. Jimmy Bartz, board member and rector of St. John’s in Jackson, said in a statement. "We’re already working hard seven days a week to dream of ways we can make a love-spreading difference in the lives of those negatively impacted by this crisis. It’s our hope that other dioceses across the country will create ways to generously and faithfully support their communities.”
Those wishing to add to this support effort can do so at thefoundation.diowy.org.
Rural hospitals prepare
2:15 p.m. Saturday
Roughly half of the state's hospitals are critical access facilities, meaning they have — at most — 25 beds.
Four such facilities — 12-bed Weston County Health, 22-bed Star Valley Health, 12-bed North Big Horn Hospital and four-bed Niobrara Community Hospital — spoke with the Star-Tribune about what they're doing to prepare for a potential surge and patients and how much they might be able to handle.
Fremont County community spread likely
1:20 p.m. Saturday
An announcement from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said that health officials believe the new coronavirus is "actively spreading in the community" there.
"Limited testing capabilities have made tracking somewhat difficult but recent contact tracing by Public Health staff suggests that Covid 19 activity is increasing in Fremont County," Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said in a news release. "Fortunately, most of the individuals being seen by local health care providers with possible symptoms of Covid 19 have presented with “milder symptoms” and only 4 patients with Covid 19 infection have required hospitalization at this time. Please remember that even those with mild or even no symptoms of Covid 19 can easily pass the virus to others."
All cases in the county are believed to be tied to a Lander assisted-living facility. However, the initial spread to that facility was believed to have come from "a community source."
Hospital CEO discusses case
12:49 p.m. Saturday
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County CEO Ken Harman spoke with the Star-Tribune on Saturday afternoon to provide more details on the Carbon County case.
Most notably, Harman said the employee was never symptomatic at work and did not have a role that required him to interact with patients on a day-to-day basis.
Harman was not able to say if the patient had traveled anywhere that may have led to him getting the virus.
Updated closure list
12:44 p.m. Saturday
We've been updating our list of closures caused by the coronavirus since it first hit Wyoming. That list has grown, now that the governor and state health officer have ordered many businesses closed and forbid gatherings of 10 or more people.
Our updated list reflects those changes, which are in effect until April 3.
Northern Arapaho announce case
10:09 a.m. Saturday
The Northern Arapaho Tribe announced it has its first confirmed case of coronavirus. It is not immediately clear whether this case is in addition to the nine already confirmed in Fremont County, but the tribe said it was related to the Lander cases stemming from an assisted-living facility.
"As we investigate this case and hear more about the other cases in the county we have good reason to believe that there are many more cases in the community," Dr. Paul Ebbert of the Wind River Family and Community Health Center said in the tribe's announcement Saturday morning.
Carbon County case confirmed
9:22 a.m. Saturday
The first case of coronavirus in Carbon County was confirmed by the state Health Department on Saturday morning. There are now 23 cases statewide in eight of Wyoming's 23 counties.
The patient is an employee of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He is a man over 50 and has not been hospitalized.
Understanding Gordon's order
8:24 a.m. Saturday
Gov. Mark Gordon's decision to close many businesses throughout the state for two weeks understandably left the state's workers with many questions.
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
8 a.m. Saturday
Dr. Stephen Brown of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute talked with the Star-Tribune about how to discuss the realities of a pandemic with your children.
His suggestions include: doing your research, asking questions first and catering your talk to the age of the child.
