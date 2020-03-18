The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 18

Eighteen positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wyoming, and the situation continues to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Teton County has first case
8:38 p.m.
Teton County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 is a man over 60. The state now has 18 confirmed cases.
Jackson's St. John's hospital said the man's sample was tested at the state lab, which is run by the Wyoming Department of Health.
"He contacted his provider due to flu-like symptoms and was evaluated via a telehealth visit before being tested," the hospital said in a statement. "He self-isolated after he became ill and continues to self-isolate at home while being monitored by health officials."
Fifteen of the state's 18 cases here have been confirmed since Monday. Teton County makes the fifth county in Wyoming that has a confirmed case of the illness.
“Though this is our first case, we do not expect it will be our last. I encourage community members to stay vigilant with protective measures as we work together to minimize the spread of this illness in Teton County and the region,” Dr. Travis Riddell, the health officer in Teton County, said in a statement.
Wyoming cases have been on steady rise
7:27 p.m.
In a span of 24 hours, Wyoming health officials have identified seven new cases of coronavirus, four of them in Cheyenne. As of early evening Wednesday, the state's new total for confirmed cases of the respiratory illness stands at 17.
For the first time, entities other than the state confirmed two of the cases.
Many of those 17 cases are linked to others. Eight patients in Lander are either staff members or patients at an assisted-living center that's under quarantine. Four Sheridan County cases, including the two new patients, are linked together.
Lander awaiting more test results
7:06 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases in Lander — already the site of eight — could rise, with more test results expected in the next day or two, Lander Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen said.
Public health officials say the illness has hit a community spread phase, with the first confirmed case at the Showboat Retirement Center being a result — not a cause — of the spread in the city.
Health care providers in the community — like in others — have also been unable to meet testing demand because of limited tests, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee wrote in a response. But he said health care providers and public health officials are trying to increase testing capabilities and are "hopeful that testing capacity will be increased significantly in the near future."
Jackson flights shut down early
6:22 p.m.
Airlines are cutting off flights to Jackson weeks early, now that the new coronavirus has closed ski resorts in the area prematurely.
During ski season, Jackson Hole Airport sees regular flights from a dozen major cities. They typically continue until the first week of April.
“This year we really don’t need much service after this weekend,” Jackson Hole Air Improvement Resources co-chairman Mike Gierau said Tuesday.
The transition to spring shoulder-season flights to Denver, Salt Lake City and Dallas should be complete by Monday, Gierau said.
Air Force base confirms case
5 p.m.
F.E. Warren is the site of Wyoming's 17th confirmed case of COVID-19. According to a military announcement, the unidentified service member had just returned from out of state, and to limit exposure, the person self-isolated and sought medical attention.
DOC details safety measures
4:55 p.m.
Bob Lampert, director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, issued a statement Wednesday on the steps the department is taking to "maintain the health and safety of our staff members, those incarcerated, and the public.
Inmate visitation and volunteer programs are suspended. Legal visitation will be done in a non-contact setting or remotely, except for "the event of an extraordinary circumstance."
Screening has been enhanced for everyone entering the facilities, who will now have their temperatures taken and will complete a questionnaire.
The department's health services team has developed a "specific protocol for COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control" that it is updating regularly. Inmates will be closely monitored symptoms of the virus.
The department, which has no reported cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates, said it will review these restrictions on a weekly basis.
Gordon takes stricter stance
4:20 p.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon is now vouching for a more aggressive approach to minimizing gatherings in Wyoming to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, he said in a press release he supported the Trump administration guidelines, which among other things urge people to work and school children at home whenever possible and not gather in groups of more than 10.
The governor had previously said it's important to remember “that waitresses have to earn a living, that our waiters have to earn a living.”
The federal government over the weekend progressively reduced the gathering-size guidelines, Gordon pointed out in an interview with The Associated Press. He described his changing position as “progressive implementation of the recommendations that were themselves evolving over the last several days."
“Part of it is signaling that we're moving to a more aggressive posture,” Gordon said.
UW spring football postponed
4:15 p.m.
University of Wyoming athletics said in a news release that the Cowboys' spring football camp will be postponed indefinitely. Prior to Wednesday, the camp's status was up in the air. Meanwhile, all Mountain West competitions have been called off for the spring.
Park County patient works at hospital
4:07 p.m.
Cody Regional Health has confirmed to the Star-Tribune that the first — and, at the moment, only — confirmed coronavirus patient in Park County works at the hospital.
"As per national protocol The Wyoming Department of Health and Park County Public Health are leading the investigation and providing guidance to Cody Regional Health upon next steps," spokeswoman Annalea Avery said in an email to the Star-Tribune. "CRH Incident Command is actively involved in taking measures to ensure continued employee and patient safety."
Toilet paper being stolen
2:39 p.m.
Last week, two men broke into Memorial Hospital of Converse County to steal supplies, including toilet paper. Now, toilet paper is being stolen from rest areas on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.
The rest areas are managed by the state Transportation Department. Some are staffed and some are not, department spokeswoman Vicki Kramer told the Lincoln Journal Star.
As a result of the thefts, she said, rest areas will be closed when an attendant is not present.
Economic factors pose 'perfect storm' for Wyoming
2:02 p.m.
Wyoming just recently agreed to a budget deal that offers little to address an anticipated structural deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars. And those projections were in place well before the coronavirus arrived in the Equality State.
With oil prices down, Wall Street in the dumps and the nation concerned about an impending recession, the state will have its hands full as it tries to forge a way forward after the pandemic. Of course, it has to be contained first.
WMC's supplies 'dwindling'
1:53 p.m.
Wyoming Medical Center says its protective supplies are 'dwindling' as the hospital adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've taken measures at Wyoming Medical Center to try to preserve whatever limited resources we have," Dr. Ghazi Ghanem said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Casper. "We've asked elected officials to help us request from state, from the national stockpile, to have some (personal protection equipment) for us.
"The last thing we want is nursing or physicians and essential staff, EMS, essential responders being dispatched to take care of patients who have COVID-19 (without protective gear). I can't give an answer to how much we still have. The problem is how long will this last."
Casper closing City Hall to public
1:28 p.m.
Casper will close City Hall to the public starting Thursday, a Casper Police Department spokeswoman said in a daily briefing Wednesday. Business within the building will continue as normal. The city is asking residents to make all payments online or through the mail.
Additionally, a Natrona County attorney said at the news conference that all jury trials will be suspended until mid-May.
A Wyoming Medical Center spokesperson said at the news conference that the hospital is limiting visitors to one per patient per day.
Hospitals suspending elective procedures
12:57 p.m.
Infectious disease doc tells me most elective procedures are being rescheduled or suspended at Wyoming Medical Center.— Seth Klamann (@SethKlamann) March 18, 2020
Cheyenne announces third case
12:36 p.m.
Laramie County has its third positive case of COVID-19, the city of Cheyenne announced.
The brief news release did not include any details about the patient. They are the 16th confirmed case in Wyoming.
Temporary clinic has already seen almost 300 patients
12:14 p.m.
The Wyoming Medical Center clinic set up specifically to screen patients for COVID-19 has seen 286 patients in two days — 131 on Monday and 155 on Tuesday. Fourteen have been tested for COVID-19.
Natrona County has not yet had a confirmed case of the disease. The clinic is open 12 hours a day, every day.
As of Wednesday morning, the state's lab had tested 181 samples from patients — 15 that came back positive, as of Tuesday night.
But tests appear to be in limited supply.
A Casper woman said she went to the Casper clinic on Monday because she had a fever and a cough over the weekend. She said she tested negative for flu and that she wasn't tested for COVID-19 because her condition was not serious enough to warrant hospitalization. She was frustrated because she felt she might've exposed others to the disease and she didn't know for sure if she has it.
Official urges caution
10:56 a.m.
Just got off the phone with Eric Boley, who heads both the hospital and nursing home associations in Wyoming. "We need to take it seriously. We can't go the cowboy way this time. We need to take it seriously. ... We need to gear up for a long process."— Seth Klamann (@SethKlamann) March 18, 2020
Sweetwater County creates task force
10:48 a.m.
Various Sweetwater County agencies have joined to create the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force.
The task force's goal is to "serve as a consolidated information clearinghouse for public health and safety information as it relates to the coronavirus disease here in Sweetwater County."
The group will meet twice daily.
There has not yet been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.
The new group was created with cooperation from: the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, the Sweetwater County Fire Department, the Rock Springs Police Department, the Rock Springs Fire Department, the Green River Police Department and the Green River Fire Department.
Parties figure out how to caucus remotely
10:30 a.m.
Wyoming's two major political parties are continuing to adjust in light of recommendations that people avoid sizable gatherings.
While the Wyoming Democratic Party has already announced it would be doing away with the in-person portions of its upcoming caucus April 4, the Wyoming Republican Party multi-tiered caucus system — which involves a series of conventions at the precinct and county level before the state convention — is now looking to retool its remaining 20 county conventions around the state, all of which were scheduled to take place between March 18 and April 7.
Albertsons also offering senior shopping hours
10:25 a.m.
Albertsons announced it will allow senior citizens and vulnerable residents to shop during special hours. Starting Thursday, the stores will be open 7-9 a.m. to those populations.
Albertsons has two locations in Casper: in the Hilltop Shopping Center (2625 E. Second St.) and in west Casper (1076 CY Ave.).
Elderly and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19.
Similarly, Smith's is offering senior shopping hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Both chains have announced they are hiring.
Cheyenne to hold public meetings electronically
10:20 a.m.
2/2 It’s critical now more than ever that we don’t stall development, business licenses, and paying our own bills. Fire negations will continue tomorrow (Thur) night.— Mayor Marian Orr (@gofishwyo) March 18, 2020
We want to hear from you
10 a.m.
Senator opposes 'federal lockdown'
9:55 a.m.
Video here: https://t.co/sghW68KUp4— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) March 18, 2020
Bank allowing deferrals
9:22 a.m.
NOLS cancels field-based programming
9:15 a.m.
The National Outdoor Leadership School, based in Lander, has canceled all field-based programming through May 11. The school had previously canceled all classroom-based courses and international field-based courses through April 23.
The school is offering two weeks' paid leave for employees showing symptoms or supporting family members who may be affected by the coronavirus.
"We are also providing faculty impacted by course cancellations support including honoring qualifying work agreements, some travel reimbursements, and opportunity for alternative work," NOLS said in its announcement,
Two Wyomingites quarantined after cruise
8:30 a.m.
Two Wyomingites are in quarantine at a Marine Corps base in San Diego after traveling on a passenger cruise that reported 21 cases of coronavirus. The Wyoming passengers' conditions are unknown.
They people were traveling on the Grand Princess liner. Another ship on Princess Cruise line, the Diamond Princess, notoriously had more than 700 of its passengers test positive for COVID-19.
Lander moves to Level 3
7:13 a.m.
The city of Lander has enacted Level 3 of its COVID-19 action plan.
That means the following changes:
- "City will adopt the new CDC recommendation that there should be no public gatherings over 10. Meetings can still take place with remote technology. City appointed boards and committees will be allowed to vote remotely even if it is not specifically allowed in their bylaws.
- City Hall may subject every employee and public appointment to a temperature scan and health screening before entry.
- All Lander Community and Convention Center functions will be cancelled through the end of the April or until Council makes a new recommendation. Refunds will be available.
- The City of Lander is performing all normal services with the exception of closing the Community Center and suspending Parks and Recreation programs to the end of April."
The city has eight confirmed coronavirus cases, all related to an assisted-living facility.
Tribe closes casino
Overnight
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has closed its casino, the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel. This follows the Northern Arapaho Tribe's decision to close its casinos, which are considered the county's largest employer.
Both tribes have declared a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. There are eight confirmed cases in Fremont County.
