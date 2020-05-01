The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — May 1

Latest updates:

Smith's expanding hours

9:16 a.m.

Smith's Food & Drug, which has one location in Casper, will temporarily expand store hours starting Sunday.

All locations will be open 6-8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior shoppers, and hours for the general public will expand to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. those days. All other days, the stores will be open to the general public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Previously, Smith’s stores were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company encourages customers to allow senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.

New orders take effect

8:35 a.m.

Grant available for arts organizations

8:05 a.m.

Latest stories:

Here's a list of the Casper businesses reopening today Want to know which businesses in Casper are reopening today? Here's our list. If you want to be added, send an email to editors@trib.com.

Teton County pursues stricter regulations than state's, while Park County looks for further loosening The two counties are on opposite ends of the coronavirus pandemic in Wyoming. Park has just one case, despite its early presence in the county, while Teton has the most cases per capita in the state.

Some businesses make preparations to reopen this weekend in Casper Numerous Casper businesses have said they will reopen tomorrow, but they will have to do so while meeting new safety restrictions.

Public opinion varies on lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in Casper More than 100 residents submitted comments to the city, with opinions ranging from those who felt no restrictions should be lifted until testing could be expanded to those who wanted city officials to “flip a switch” and immediately lift all restrictions.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.