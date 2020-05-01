The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — May 1
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — May 1

COVID Clinic

Cristina Gonzalez, a nurse working at the drive through clinic in Arapahoe collecting nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing, cleans her face shield between patients Friday, April 24. Gonzalez and the other medical workers at the clinic use the same shield for about five weeks and the same N95 masks for a week, disinfecting between uses to try and preserve the personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 415
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 144
  • Fully recovered patients: 373 (269 confirmed, 102 probable)
  • Tests completed: 9,077 (as of Saturday: 4,393 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,683 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Smith's expanding hours

9:16 a.m.

Smith's Food & Drug, which has one location in Casper, will temporarily expand store hours starting Sunday.

All locations will be open 6-8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior shoppers, and hours for the general public will expand to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. those days. All other days, the stores will be open to the general public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Previously, Smith’s stores were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company encourages customers to allow senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.

New orders take effect

8:35 a.m. 

Grant available for arts organizations

8:05 a.m. 

Latest stories:

