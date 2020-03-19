The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Eighteen positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wyoming, and the situation continues to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Cheyenne airport stopping commercial flights
11:55 a.m.
Cheyenne Regional Airport will cancel all regular commercial flights early next month because of the coronavirus — and the related drop in demand for air travel.
The airport's only regular service is to and from Dallas.
Wyoming Air National Guard flights and non-commercial aviation will continue at the Cheyenne airport.
Senator co-authors letter to MBS
11:16 a.m.
Sen. John Barrasso joined several U.S. officials in drafting a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urging him to stabilize increasingly volatile global oil markets.
The letter, which referenced the coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices caused by Saudi Arabia’s current spat with Russian producers, is an attempt to reduce the effect that swing has had on U.S. producers.
“Senior Saudi government leaders have repeatedly told American officials, including us, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a force for stability in global markets,” the letter stated. “Recent Saudi actions have called this role into question. We urge the Kingdom to assert constructive leadership in stabilizing the world economy by calming economic anxiety in the oil and gas sector at a time when countries around the world are addressing the pandemic.”
Laramie County shuts down communal spaces
11:09 a.m.
In light of multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, a Laramie County health official has ordered the closure of bars, movie theaters, gyms and other communal spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All theaters, film or stage; bars, nightclubs, taverns or saloons; self-serve buffets, salad bars and other "unpackaged self-serve food service;" golf and country clubs; public pools, hot tubs, gyms, fitness centers, saunas, locker rooms and conference rooms; museums; tasting rooms; and "other like establishment or indoor recreational" facilities must close.
Restaurants can remain open for curbside pickup. Drive-thru restaurants can also remain open.
As of Thursday morning, Cheyenne has had at least three confirmed COVID-19 patients. A fourth, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, was also confirmed in a press release Wednesday, but a state Health Department spokeswoman said Thursday that it's unclear if that service member had already been counted.
Casper mayor shares message
9:41 a.m.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel shared the following letter with his constituents early Thursday on the Star-Tribune website:
"Casper is open for business in every way that we can be. We are working together as a larger community to serve you effectively and get through this, together. We don’t want to lose a single citizen to this disease and are working hard together to ensure that the City and its operations are not contributors to the problem and that our community is safe.
"The City of Casper has recently adopted a number of measures to reduce potential transmission points between citizens and employees. The measures being taken are done as a means to find creative ways to continue the important business of the public while reducing opportunities for virus proliferation. Citizens who need business permits will still be able to continue their work. Citizens who are interested in interacting with our Council will still be able to do so. Our citizens who have needs from a public safety standpoint will still receive those important services. Our drinking water is healthy and plentiful. Trash will be picked up as normal and our landfill is still open. While some of the City services are being rendered differently, the public’s work is continuing.
"Regrettably, we have determined that we cannot adequately protect your health at the Recreation Center for now. We regret that we had to discontinue the favorable ski season early. The limitations we are trying to manage through the safe distance protocols make these operations untenable, for now. We are evaluating ways in which those services can safely be provided, even if in a limited capacity, in the near future.
"As citizens we can take comfort in knowing that our partner agencies are actively engaged with each other to find the means of stopping the virus while maintaining our daily lives as much as possible. Our public safety agencies are effectively working together to provide for your safety and provide you the latest information. We are working together for you!
"I am not interested in executing a quarantine order relegating people to the inside of their homes and I will work against that idea as much as I safely can. I will not try to dictate and mandate how private businesses should conduct their business during this challenging period. I want each Casper business to be open as long as they safely can. I believe that each business will do what is appropriate given what they deem is necessary to do in light of the safety protocols we have all been given.
"We have to respect each other’s space and honor each other’s commitments to stay healthy. If you are experiencing symptoms regardless of it potentially being a COVID infection, carefully treat those symptoms and limit your public exposure with your loved ones, friends and others. Look out for our elderly and be sure that they are taken care of and their needs are met, while ensuring their continued health. We do ask that you take the precautions seriously. Amidst all of this, don’t forget to take a break and get out and enjoy our fresh clean air and be reminded yet again how lucky we are to live here in Casper, Wyoming!"
UW athletics adjusts to limbo
9:15 a.m.
University of Wyoming teams are not alone in adjusting to uncertain times, as the sporting world has all but come to a halt globally.
UW football was originally scheduled to begin spring practice on Tuesday, but the camp has been postponed.
“Your guess is as good as mine if spring ball occurs at all,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said. “If you think forward, it is possible there is no traditional spring ball. There could be some sort of extended fall practice sessions that occur for schools that didn’t get spring ball in. It’s a moving target.”
Some spring sports teams, like UW’s wrestling team and swimming and diving team, saw their seasons cut short by the virus.
Burman said only one athletic department employee had been tested for the virus, which came back negative. Burman added he didn’t know of any student-athletes that have been tested, though he couldn’t say definitely it hasn’t happened.
WYDOT commits to getting supplies through
7:54 a.m.
As a winter storm hits parts of Wyoming on Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that it's committed to getting coronavirus-related supplies and products to their destinations.
The storm is expected to affect the state into Friday, bringing 5-9 inches in the southwest part of the state and 8-12 in the southeastern, south central and east central parts.
The biggest travel challenges are expected in interstates 80 and 25, the department said.
“We’re always prepared for weather events that occur in Wyoming,” Director K. Luke Reiner said in a statement. “In the event of a road closure, our maintenance crews and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will work with officials to ensure COVID-19-related supplies get through. We will do everything in our power to ensure these vital supplies get to their communities.”
Health officials or suppliers needing assistance transporting are asked to contact patrol dispatch at 307-777-4321.
