The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

"Regrettably, we have determined that we cannot adequately protect your health at the Recreation Center for now. We regret that we had to discontinue the favorable ski season early. The limitations we are trying to manage through the safe distance protocols make these operations untenable, for now. We are evaluating ways in which those services can safely be provided, even if in a limited capacity, in the near future.

"As citizens we can take comfort in knowing that our partner agencies are actively engaged with each other to find the means of stopping the virus while maintaining our daily lives as much as possible. Our public safety agencies are effectively working together to provide for your safety and provide you the latest information. We are working together for you!

"I am not interested in executing a quarantine order relegating people to the inside of their homes and I will work against that idea as much as I safely can. I will not try to dictate and mandate how private businesses should conduct their business during this challenging period. I want each Casper business to be open as long as they safely can. I believe that each business will do what is appropriate given what they deem is necessary to do in light of the safety protocols we have all been given.