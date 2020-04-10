The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Day of prayer

8:45 a.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon has declared today a non-denominational day of prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Across all faiths and beliefs, we can all come together at this time of year to find a sense of peace and purpose,” Governor Gordon said. “I invite our leaders and citizens to pray that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, our soldiers and their families watched over, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”

Ask ... and you shall not receive

8:34 a.m.

More than 2.4 million gloves, masks, gowns and other coronavirus-related supplies requested by Wyoming have yet to be delivered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, drawing the ire of Gov. Mark Gordon amid nationwide frustrations about shipments being diverted.