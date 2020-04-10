The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 240
- Probable cases: 82
- Fully recovered patients: 81
- Tests completed: 4,975 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,698 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,276 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Day of prayer
8:45 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon has declared today a non-denominational day of prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Across all faiths and beliefs, we can all come together at this time of year to find a sense of peace and purpose,” Governor Gordon said. “I invite our leaders and citizens to pray that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, our soldiers and their families watched over, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”
Ask ... and you shall not receive
8:34 a.m.
More than 2.4 million gloves, masks, gowns and other coronavirus-related supplies requested by Wyoming have yet to be delivered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, drawing the ire of Gov. Mark Gordon amid nationwide frustrations about shipments being diverted.
According to numbers provided to the Star-Tribune, Wyoming has asked FEMA for 75,000 N95 respirators, 97,000 surgical masks, 22,000 face shields, 74,000 surgical gowns, 500 coveralls, 2.2 million gloves and 50 ventilators. To date, none of those supplies have been delivered.
Total cases in Wyoming stands at 240
8:21 a.m.
At the start of Friday, tests had identified 240 cases of Coronavirus in Wyoming. The official state count is at 239, but Natrona County announced another confirmed case Thursday evening. Officials were also aware of another 81 probable cases -- that's when someone with close contact to a lab-confirmed case has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Updated results are expected at 3 p.m.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
