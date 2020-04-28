The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 389
- Deaths in Wyoming: 7
- Probable cases: 131
- Fully recovered patients: 343 (249 confirmed, 94 probable)
- Tests completed: 8,360 (as of Saturday: 4,064 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,295 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Small medical practices also hurting
9:02 a.m.
Rural hospitals have been hit hard by the pandemic, which has halted elective surgeries and dropped patient volumes. Small practices are also suffering right now for similar reasons.
The medical society surveyed primary care providers across the state in recent weeks to gauge how the pandemic was affecting their businesses. Seventy percent reported an increase in cancellations, and 62 percent said “they are currently experiencing or anticipating cash flow issues.”
Casper schools will stay closed
8:50 a.m.
Casper area schools will remain closed through the remainder of the academic year, the Natrona County school board decided Monday night.
The district, like all others across Wyoming, has been closed for more than a month. Wyoming's 48 districts are scheduled to remain that way until at least Thursday, though new, modified orders may be issued later this week.
In any case, the timing would leave only a few weeks in most districts' spring semester; in Natrona County, the academic year begins and ends later than most, but even still, a May re-opening would have left the district with four or five weeks of in-person instruction even as the virus continues to spread.
The board did direct the district to look into allowing certain populations — like students on special education plans or who are pursuing vocational training — back into schools in the coming months, though any plan to that effect would require the approval of the county health department and its officers.
Gordon plans presser
8:42 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon has scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. today to update the public on health orders that are now set to expire Thursday. He indicated last week that he and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist might let one pertaining to hail salons and gyms expire.
The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS' Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.
Latest stories:
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Spread Kindness
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Initials
Meadow Wind
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Downtown Casper
Casper under Covid-19
Grocery stores
Boycott Chi Sign
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
WYDOT COVID sign
Spread Kindness
Spread Kindness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.