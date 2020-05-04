The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
Businesses Reopen

Dan Ridinger, owner of Citizen Shave barber shop cuts Travis Tharp's hair Friday, May 1, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 435
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 151
  • Fully recovered patients: 391 (282 confirmed, 109 probable)
  • Tests completed: 9,483 (as of Saturday: 5,385 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,197 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Bar owner ticketed after people found drinking there

9:55 a.m.

Officials have said most businesses are voluntarily complying with public health orders. But there have been exceptions. The Office Saloon in Gillette was ticketed last week for violating state COVID-19 health orders for allowing dozens of people to drink on the bar’s property.

The details, via the Wyoming News Exchange: Sheriff's deputies in Campbell County received a report of 50 people drinking outside the bar Wednesday. When they arrived, only a few people were there. But when they came back three hours later, there was a large group of customers who were drinking and angry about the closure orders. 

Businesses reopen

9:47 a.m.

Personal-care businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and child care centers reopened on Friday around Wyoming. The Star-Tribune has been keeping a list of businesses that have reopened, and you can find it here.

Research project at Wyoming State Hospital

9:35 a.m.

Willing patients and staff at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston are being tested en masse for the novel coronavirus, part of a joint effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The psychiatric hospital was visited by the CDC team that came to Wyoming earlier this month. The team recommended a "point prevalence survey," meaning an effort to test the staff and patients to get an idea of the spread of the disease in an area that has both a communal population and a traveling group of employees. The testing will be diagnostic; it will seek to identify who currently has the disease, rather then attempting to look at who may have had it in the past.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
