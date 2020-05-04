The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Latest updates:
Bar owner ticketed after people found drinking there
9:55 a.m.
Officials have said most businesses are voluntarily complying with public health orders. But there have been exceptions. The Office Saloon in Gillette was ticketed last week for violating state COVID-19 health orders for allowing dozens of people to drink on the bar’s property.
The details, via the Wyoming News Exchange: Sheriff's deputies in Campbell County received a report of 50 people drinking outside the bar Wednesday. When they arrived, only a few people were there. But when they came back three hours later, there was a large group of customers who were drinking and angry about the closure orders.
Businesses reopen
9:47 a.m.
Personal-care businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and child care centers reopened on Friday around Wyoming. The Star-Tribune has been keeping a list of businesses that have reopened, and you can find it here.
Research project at Wyoming State Hospital
9:35 a.m.
Willing patients and staff at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston are being tested en masse for the novel coronavirus, part of a joint effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The psychiatric hospital was visited by the CDC team that came to Wyoming earlier this month. The team recommended a "point prevalence survey," meaning an effort to test the staff and patients to get an idea of the spread of the disease in an area that has both a communal population and a traveling group of employees. The testing will be diagnostic; it will seek to identify who currently has the disease, rather then attempting to look at who may have had it in the past.
Latest stories:
