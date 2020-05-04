The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Research project at Wyoming State Hospital

Willing patients and staff at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston are being tested en masse for the novel coronavirus , part of a joint effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The psychiatric hospital was visited by the CDC team that came to Wyoming earlier this month. The team recommended a "point prevalence survey," meaning an effort to test the staff and patients to get an idea of the spread of the disease in an area that has both a communal population and a traveling group of employees. The testing will be diagnostic; it will seek to identify who currently has the disease, rather then attempting to look at who may have had it in the past.