The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 216
- Fully recovered patients: 62
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,005 (as of Tuesday morning: 2,481 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,523 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps cancels season
10:59 a.m.
Wyoming's famous Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps has canceled their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Tuesday.
"The season became increasingly difficult with uniform manufacturing being shut down, housing becoming unavailable, the spring training facility closing and show sites canceling due to the virus," the group said in its announcement. "The safety of our members is of utmost priority and it became apparent that it was no longer an option to continue to pursue the 2020 season."
Troopers Bingo Hall has also been closed.
Casper City Council incorporates video technology for meetings
10:30 a.m.
To limit the spread of the pandemic, the Casper City Council will conduct its meetings via GoToMeeting for the time being, the city announced Tuesday. Meetings will also be streamed on YouTube and shown on cable channel 192.
Residents can still participate in the meetings. People can schedule a call for a council meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays and Tuesdays of the month. Calls will also be taken at 6 p.m. on council meeting nights. To participate by phone, call 307-235-8215. Comments can be emailed at councilcomments@casperwy.gov.
Four new cases, 10 new recoveries
10:06 a.m.
The number of Wyoming coronavirus cases rose from 212 to 216 on Tuesday morning, a relatively small jump compared to past days. Most of the new case came from the counties with the highest number of coronavirus patients to date: Laramie and Teton. Washakie County also reported another case.
But there was also good news in the report. The number of fully recovered patients in Wyoming is now 62 -- an increase of 10.
