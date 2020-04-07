The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps cancels season

10:59 a.m.

Wyoming's famous Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps has canceled their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Tuesday.

"The season became increasingly difficult with uniform manufacturing being shut down, housing becoming unavailable, the spring training facility closing and show sites canceling due to the virus," the group said in its announcement. "The safety of our members is of utmost priority and it became apparent that it was no longer an option to continue to pursue the 2020 season."

Troopers Bingo Hall has also been closed.

Casper City Council incorporates video technology for meetings

10:30 a.m.

To limit the spread of the pandemic, the Casper City Council will conduct its meetings via GoToMeeting for the time being, the city announced Tuesday. Meetings will also be streamed on YouTube and shown on cable channel 192.