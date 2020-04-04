The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 187
- Fully recovered patients: 49
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 3,132 (as of Saturday morning: 2,226 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 905 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
21 new cases identified
10:39 a.m.
Testing confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in Wyoming. That's the second highest one-day total since the pandemic began.
Nine new cases were reported in Fremont County. Other counties that saw new cases include: Laramie (2), Teton (4), Natrona (2), Sheridan (1), Campbell (1), Sweetwater (1) and Uinta (1).
One bit of bright news: The number of recovered patients jumped as well, from 37 to 49.
UW medical supply drive nets 33,000 globes
9:40 a.m.
Health care and government officials speak frequently of supply shortages that are plaguing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, people have taken to filling the gap, sewing masks and gowns or donating unused supplies. The University of Wyoming launched its own medical supply drive, which produced a sizable bounty for the medical community.
The school says its Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition collected:
- 33,390 gloves
- 529 N95 masks
- 282 other masks
- 123 safety glasses/goggles
- 118 gowns
- multiple containers of wipes, disinfectants and hand sanitizer.
“We received much more interest and donations than we had anticipated from the UW and Laramie communities,” Lars Kotthoff, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Computer Science and a WTCC member, said in a statement.
Science Zone offers virtual field trips
9:28 a.m.
Casper's Science Zone will begin offering virtual field trips to elementary students at any school district in Wyoming, the museum announced. Two lessons will be offered per grade level, with lessons aligned with the Natrona County School District Science standards.
Many museums around the country have begun offering virtual exhibits or livestreamed events to stay connected with visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
