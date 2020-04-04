The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The school says its Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition collected:

33,390 gloves

529 N95 masks

282 other masks

123 safety glasses/goggles

118 gowns

multiple containers of wipes, disinfectants and hand sanitizer.

“We received much more interest and donations than we had anticipated from the UW and Laramie communities,” Lars Kotthoff, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Computer Science and a WTCC member, said in a statement.

Science Zone offers virtual field trips

9:28 a.m.

Casper's Science Zone will begin offering virtual field trips to elementary students at any school district in Wyoming, the museum announced. Two lessons will be offered per grade level, with lessons aligned with the Natrona County School District Science standards.

Many museums around the country have begun offering virtual exhibits or livestreamed events to stay connected with visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

