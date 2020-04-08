The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 221
- Fully recovered patients: 62
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,064 (as of Tuesday evening: 2,481 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,582 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Data release change
9:11 a.m.
Up until today, the Wyoming Department of Health would release new case data twice a day -- at around 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Starting today, the department says it will be releasing data once per day at 3 p.m. Officials also say they will be releasing new information with those updates, though they haven't yet offered details.
New case in Natrona County
9:05 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced that testing identified another local case of coronavirus. Natrona County now has 27 cases.
The announcement did not offer details about the case. Health officials in Casper have usually waited until online press briefings to release that information.
Amid one of Wyoming's largest coronavirus outbreaks, Fremont County officials urge people to stay home
"Just from personal experience, it’s been eyeopening, how sick these patients can really get," a Lander ER doc said.
The juvenile inmate is being isolated from the rest of the population, authorities say.
