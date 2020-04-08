The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
View Comments
editor's pick featured

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Updated
Outdoor Recreation

A sign posed at Black Beach Campground in Alcova reads "closed to overnight camping" in compliance with state orders to help limit the spread of coronavirus Tuesday, April 7.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 221
  • Fully recovered patients: 62
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,064 (as of Tuesday evening: 2,481 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,582 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Data release change

9:11 a.m.

Up until today, the Wyoming Department of Health would release new case data twice a day -- at around 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Starting today, the department says it will be releasing data once per day at 3 p.m. Officials also say they will be releasing new information with those updates, though they haven't yet offered details.

New case in Natrona County

9:05 a.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced that testing identified another local case of coronavirus. Natrona County now has 27 cases. 

The announcement did not offer details about the case. Health officials in Casper have usually waited until online press briefings to release that information.

Today's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News