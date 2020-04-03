The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The University of Wyoming will hold a virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast live Saturday, May 16, in place of traditional spring commencement ceremonies, which have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

More details on the virtual ceremony will be shared at a later date.

The school said in the announcement that other options are being developed for this spring's graduates. Graduates can also register for a future spring or winter ceremony.

The school said it is putting the budget for spring 2020 ceremonies toward buying and delivering keepsakes for graduates. Each package will include a mortar board, tassel and stole.

"Those students graduating with honors could receive appropriate cords, and graduate students could receive hoods and tams," the announcement said. "UW will not provide graduation robes, but they can be purchased if students want them."

New cases in Natrona County, statewide

10 a.m.