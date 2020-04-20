The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

A local market adapts

9:04 a.m.

Tucked into the corner of an otherwise residential neighborhood near downtown, Grant Street Grocery and Market has a reputation for specialty products, things you can’t find at your typical grocers. But with shelves ransacked elsewhere and a loyal customer base without the bare necessities, the small community market needed to adapt.

Co-owner Lindsey Grantt said they’ve felt an obligation to expand their offerings. Whereas before it felt reasonable to expect shoppers to come to Grant Street for specialty products and go to bigger outlets for their daily needs, grocery shopping has changed a lot in the last few weeks.

Grant Street has added produce and more cleaning supplies. They’ve bought ground beef and flour in bulk.

The store has also been offering more packed meals and prepared foods.

Energy activity falls off due to pandemic

8:55 a.m.