The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Grant Street Grocery

Ted Murray wears a face mask while helping a customer purchase a selection of sausage at Grant Street Grocery in Casper on Friday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 313
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 2
  • Probable cases: 113
  • Fully recovered patients: 233 (166 confirmed, 67 probable)
  • Tests completed: 7,386 (as of Sunday morning: 3,588 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,797 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

A local market adapts

9:04 a.m. 

Tucked into the corner of an otherwise residential neighborhood near downtown, Grant Street Grocery and Market has a reputation for specialty products, things you can’t find at your typical grocers. But with shelves ransacked elsewhere and a loyal customer base without the bare necessities, the small community market needed to adapt.

Co-owner Lindsey Grantt said they’ve felt an obligation to expand their offerings. Whereas before it felt reasonable to expect shoppers to come to Grant Street for specialty products and go to bigger outlets for their daily needs, grocery shopping has changed a lot in the last few weeks.

Grant Street has added produce and more cleaning supplies. They’ve bought ground beef and flour in bulk.

The store has also been offering more packed meals and prepared foods.

Energy activity falls off due to pandemic

8:55 a.m. 

A new survey published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City offers a sobering snapshot of the U.S. energy sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stark results reveal an oil and gas landscape devastated by the steep economic disaster wrought by the virus. Reports of decreased drilling, high unemployment and slashed capital spending dominated respondents’ comments.

Pandemic exacerbates coal's decline

8:48 a.m. 

Coal's problems began long before COVID-19 existed. But the pandemic has made an already difficult situation worse for one of Wyoming's key industries. The closures mean less demand for energy produced by coal-fired power plants, writes the Associated Press. Worker safety is another issue now as mines must now create more space between employees.

The coal mining industry has sought Congress' help. But none of industry's requests were included in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Today's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
