The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Rock Springs drive-thru clinic moves

9:33 a.m.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Rock Springs moved today to the main doors of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The swabbing station is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

The station opened March 14, and more than 500 swabs had been collected as of Friday morning.

An order from a provider is required to be tested. Patients can complete the Outpatient Registration Form before arriving at the swabbing station to expedite the process. Find the form at sweetwatermemorial.com under the COVID-19 page or on the Laboratory page under Services. Bring the completed form and a provider’s order to be tested at the station.

Results could take five days to a week. For information, call 307-448-7560.

Churches maintain community while social distancing

9 a.m.