The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 370
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 132
  • Fully recovered patients: 342 (248 confirmed, 94 probable)
  • Tests completed: 8,360 (as of Saturday: 4,064 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,295 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Smith’s now accepting SNAP for pickup

9:39 a.m.

Smith’s Food & Drug is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at pickup purchases.

Customers can use the pickup service to shop online or through the Smith's app and receive their groceries curbside, minimizing contact.

Smith's pickup is available at more than 70 stores. The fee for pickup orders has been waived during the pandemic, and there is no minimum purchase threshold.

The company provide the following instructions for using SNAP payments at pickup:

  1. "Choose your preferred store location on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
  2. "Shop and place your order for groceries on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
  3. "Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up
  4. "An associate shops for your order
  5. "When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived
  6. "An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card."

Rock Springs drive-thru clinic moves

9:33 a.m.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Rock Springs moved today to the main doors of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The swabbing station is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

The station opened March 14, and more than 500 swabs had been collected as of Friday morning.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

An order from a provider is required to be tested. Patients can complete the Outpatient Registration Form before arriving at the swabbing station to expedite the process. Find the form at sweetwatermemorial.com under the COVID-19 page or on the Laboratory page under Services. Bring the completed form and a provider’s order to be tested at the station.

Results could take five days to a week. For information, call 307-448-7560.

Churches maintain community while social distancing

9 a.m.

Though connection is more difficult during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s also a time that spiritual leaders are driven to reach out to their congregations even more, be it through a car-bound scavenger hunt or a Seder dinner over Zoom. 

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

Coronavirus in Wyoming by county

Coronavirus in Wyoming over time

