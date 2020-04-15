The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
Latest updates:
Updated infographics
12:35 p.m.
We've made some adjustments to our data visualizations, as the amount of data provided by the Wyoming Department of Health continues to grow.
Our infographic marking coronavirus changes over time now includes benchmarks for major changes over the last two months, e.g., when the state began restricting testing to patients in six priority categories or when the state began announcing probable cases.
Additionally, this infographic now includes separate bar charts for confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths, to make that information easier to digest. (And, as always, you can find the simple line chart of confirmed cases presented by itself.) Just click the arrows at the top to scroll through the different visualizations.
We've also added to our infographic measuring the coronavirus outbreak by county. There are now separate maps for cases, tests and deaths, as well as the bar chart race, which continues to show how each county's case count has grown over time.
Second death
9:28 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health now lists two deaths related to COVID-19 on its website. The department provides few details about the newest death, other than the fact that the patient was an older man from Laramie County.
The state also increased the number of confirmed cases to 287 in Wyoming, with new additions in Laramie (2), Crook and Teton counties. The number of probable cases rose from 101 to 105, and the number of recoveries has not changed.
Today's stories:
Justin Kinner burned over 11,700 calories while performing the 24-hour run.
Emails show a back and forth that became heated as Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell pushed state officials to allow him to enact a stay-at-home order.
Wyoming OSHA has received a blitz of questions about the new challenge, officials with the Department of Workforce Services said.
Few details were released about the man, other than that he was older.
Like much of Campbell County, the state and nation, the Integrated Test Center has been closed while travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied teams of researcher.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
