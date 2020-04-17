The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
  • Updated
Virus Outbreak

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are seen before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert, AP

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 296
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 2
  • Probable cases: 105
  • Fully recovered patients: 187 (148 confirmed, 39 probable)
  • Tests completed: 6,427 (as of Thursday morning: 3,296 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,130 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Casper's Chad Lore and his sons are planning to entertain you for 24 hours

9:04 a.m.

If you've lived in Casper for any amount of time, you've probably heard Chad Lore perform. The singer has been a stable of the music scene here for years.

Since bars are closed, he and his sons plan to entertain from their home for 24 hours starting Saturday morning with their online Music Marathon 2020. People can tune in on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.

“The goal is that we will never stop the rhythm for 24 hours,” Lore said. “I don’t know if it’s even possible. It was just a crazy idea.”

Two Wyoming guard units deployed overseas will have returns delayed by pandemic

8:58 a.m.

Two Wyoming Army National Guard units that were set to return from deployments overseas will have their missions extended by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two units still overseas were set to return to the United States in the coming months. But their return will likely be delayed by 60 days because travel restrictions related to the virus have blocked units traveling to replace the Wyoming troops. It’s unclear when exactly they will return; a Wyoming Military Department spokeswoman said officials didn’t want to put a time frame on a somewhat fluid situation.

CDC visits site of one of Wyoming's largest outbreaks

8:50 a.m. 

Epidemiologists from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled earlier this week to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, the site of one of the largest coronavirus clusters in Wyoming.

Hospital CEO Mike Phillips said that the CDC staffers “reviewed and approved” all protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. WBI has not allowed visitors into its facility since March 13, and it’s been screening staff and patients as they enter the building, checking their temperature and making sure they don’t have any coronavirus symptoms.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
