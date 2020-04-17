The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Casper's Chad Lore and his sons are planning to entertain you for 24 hours

9:04 a.m.

If you've lived in Casper for any amount of time, you've probably heard Chad Lore perform. The singer has been a stable of the music scene here for years.

Since bars are closed, he and his sons plan to entertain from their home for 24 hours starting Saturday morning with their online Music Marathon 2020. People can tune in on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.

“The goal is that we will never stop the rhythm for 24 hours,” Lore said. “I don’t know if it’s even possible. It was just a crazy idea.”

Two Wyoming guard units deployed overseas will have returns delayed by pandemic

8:58 a.m.