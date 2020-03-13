The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

7:24 a.m.

Fire department: Don't go to ER for respiratory distress

"Natrona County, all emergency response agencies within the county are working together in regards to the Corona Virus," it read. "We ask for your cooperation as we all try to limit the spread of Corona Virus in our communities. If you believe that you have the Corona Virus and if you are not having trouble breathing, you are safer at home. There is no treatment for COVID-19, and the majority of cases are mild. The Emergency Room is not an appropriate triage center for people who are not in respiratory distress.