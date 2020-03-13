The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming was announced Wednesday night, and the situation has continued to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
10:03 a.m.
School district details cleaning regimen
The Natrona County School District provided some details Friday on its attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
"All NCSD schools, buildings, and busses are following the designated cleaning and disinfecting procedures and Centers for Disease Control recommended guidelines as related to Coronavirus," the district said in a Facebook post. "NCSD is disinfecting all touch surfaces daily in all schools, buildings, and busses until further notice. We are utilizing CDC approved cleaning and disinfecting agents in buildings with known allergies that are documented by a health care official in a 504 health plan. All NCSD utilized cleaning agents are approved by the CDC to kill the Coronavirus-19 on surfaces.
"Natrona County School District is working in direct collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health, Casper Natrona County Public Health Department, the Natrona County Emergency Management Office, the Wyoming Department of Education, and other appropriate agencies to monitor information as related to the Coronavirus."
9:51 a.m.
Community colleges make changes
Four Wyoming community colleges are extending their spring breaks: Eastern Wyoming College, the Northern Wyoming Community College District, Northwest College and Casper College.
The latter three will also move many of their classes online in some capacity to limit spread of the coronavirus. Casper College's classes will primarily be online until April 12.
Laramie County, Central Wyoming and Western community colleges have not said whether they will extend breaks or move classes online.
8:58 a.m.
Cheyenne officials meet
Cheyenne city officials met Thursday with local health officials and Laramie County School District No. 1 officials — the first in a series of meetings Mayor Marian Orr wants to begin, likely on a weekly basis.
"The meeting provided a thorough discussion regarding immediate next steps as it relates to COVID-19 in Cheyenne and Laramie County," the announcement said. "The health and well-being of our community is a top priority. The City and local partners are committed to helping prevent the spread of this virus, and others, in our public spaces."
7:24 a.m.
Fire department: Don't go to ER for respiratory distress
The Natrona County Fire District addressed the ongoing COVID-19 concerns with a statement Friday morning:
"Natrona County, all emergency response agencies within the county are working together in regards to the Corona Virus," it read. "We ask for your cooperation as we all try to limit the spread of Corona Virus in our communities. If you believe that you have the Corona Virus and if you are not having trouble breathing, you are safer at home. There is no treatment for COVID-19, and the majority of cases are mild. The Emergency Room is not an appropriate triage center for people who are not in respiratory distress.
"Remember: Testing for COVID-19 is not a medical emergency. If you have reason to believe you might have the virus, and are not experiencing difficulty breathing you should:
- Call your doctor’s office and follow medical advice.
- If you do not have a medical provider, call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department’s patient hotline, 307-577-9892, to be evaluated over the phone.
- If after hours or on weekends, and you are not in respiratory distress, self-quarantine at home and wait until the phone lines are open."
7:03 a.m.
Casino cancels promotion
The Wind River Hotel & Casino is canceling Club 55 promotions on Tuesdays, starting March 24. It also announced in a Facebook post that staff is increasing its frequency of cleaning and sanitizing. Hand-sanitizing stations have been added around the facility.
The hotel and casino plan to continue normal operations, according to the post.