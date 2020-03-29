The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Fremont County adds two

10:03 a.m. Sunday

Fremont County continues to have more COVID-19 cases than any other Wyoming county, with two more being added Sunday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The update came alongside an increase of two fully recovered patients as well. There are now 20 in the state, according to the department.

Two more cases

6 p.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Department of Health has updated its case total to 84, up two from this morning. The new cases are in Fremont and Teton counties, two of the three hardest hit counties in Wyoming to date. Still, an increase of only two is good news of late, as recent updates have included sizable increases.

Jackson issues shelter-in-place order

3:30 p.m. Saturday