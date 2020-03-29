The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
View Comments
editor's pick featured

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Updated
Medical Masks

Sonnie Rodenburg writes encouraging messages on paper bags containing barrier masks she has sewn for members of the community Thursday, March 26, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 86
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,640 (as of Saturday morning: 1,203 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 436 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Fremont County adds two

10:03 a.m. Sunday

Fremont County continues to have more COVID-19 cases than any other Wyoming county, with two more being added Sunday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The update came alongside an increase of two fully recovered patients as well. There are now 20 in the state, according to the department.

Two more cases

6 p.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Department of Health has updated its case total to 84, up two from this morning. The new cases are in Fremont and Teton counties, two of the three hardest hit counties in Wyoming to date. Still, an increase of only two is good news of late, as recent updates have included sizable increases.

Jackson issues shelter-in-place order

3:30 p.m. Saturday

The town of Jackson became the first in Wyoming to issue a shelter-in-place order. The town council there adopted it unanimously on Saturday. It carves out multiple exemptions, including to obtain food or medical care.

Disaster relief grant available for Goshen County businesses

11:11 a.m. Saturday

Goshen County businesses suffering from the economic hit caused by the pandemic can apply for emergency disaster grants of up to $1,000 from Goshen County Economic Development. The grants are being funded through the quarter-cent sales tax for economic development. 

Businesses can apply here.

First Lady's Office launches food access website

11:02 a.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Task Force has established a website to help families dealing with food access issues during the coronavirus pandemic. The website offers a listing of resources by county. It can be accessed here

“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a statement. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”

Nine new cases

10:05 a.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning including the first cases in Sublette and Converse counties. The virus has now been identified in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

The state now has 82 confirmed cases. The health department says 18 patients have fully recovered. 

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper restaurants pivot to delivery and takeout after coronavirus closure

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News