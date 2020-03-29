The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 86
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,640 (as of Saturday morning: 1,203 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 436 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Fremont County adds two
10:03 a.m. Sunday
Fremont County continues to have more COVID-19 cases than any other Wyoming county, with two more being added Sunday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The update came alongside an increase of two fully recovered patients as well. There are now 20 in the state, according to the department.
Two more cases
6 p.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Department of Health has updated its case total to 84, up two from this morning. The new cases are in Fremont and Teton counties, two of the three hardest hit counties in Wyoming to date. Still, an increase of only two is good news of late, as recent updates have included sizable increases.
Jackson issues shelter-in-place order
3:30 p.m. Saturday
The town of Jackson became the first in Wyoming to issue a shelter-in-place order. The town council there adopted it unanimously on Saturday. It carves out multiple exemptions, including to obtain food or medical care.
Disaster relief grant available for Goshen County businesses
11:11 a.m. Saturday
Goshen County businesses suffering from the economic hit caused by the pandemic can apply for emergency disaster grants of up to $1,000 from Goshen County Economic Development. The grants are being funded through the quarter-cent sales tax for economic development.
Businesses can apply here.
First Lady's Office launches food access website
11:02 a.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Task Force has established a website to help families dealing with food access issues during the coronavirus pandemic. The website offers a listing of resources by county. It can be accessed here.
“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a statement. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”
Nine new cases
10:05 a.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning including the first cases in Sublette and Converse counties. The virus has now been identified in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
The state now has 82 confirmed cases. The health department says 18 patients have fully recovered.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper restaurants pivot to delivery and takeout after coronavirus closure
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.