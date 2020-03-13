The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The Health Department is following up to learn more about the man's exposure risk and who he may have been in close contact with.

Testing on the man was performed in Colorado, where the man was visiting, the Health Department said. Officials have said they believe they've contacted those who may have been affected by the first patient and that at least two people were in self-quarantine.

2:40 p.m. Saturday

Details on second case

The second person in Wyoming confirmed to have COVID-19 is a resident of an assisted-living facility in Lander. The older man is a resident of Showboat Retirement Center and is now in isolation at SageWest Health Care in Lander, according to the state Health Department.

It's not clear how he was exposed to the virus.

“Our initial follow-up with this individual found nothing that could be explained other than potential community spread of this virus in the Lander area,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Health Department, said in a statement.