The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 53
Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,105 (as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday: 865 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 239 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
County doesn't suspect community spread
11:54 a.m.
The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center Joint Information Center says it doesn't suspect community spread has been a factor in the growing number of cases here.
All six cases in the county, including the new cases announced Wednesday night, can be tracked back to two groups of positive origin, the center said.
"Community spread has been described by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as meaning people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected," an announcement said. "... This is evidence that social distancing is working. By tracing all new positives back to an identified positive source it provides clear evidence that by restricting events, business and other measures we are flattening the curve in Natrona County. We appreciate the public’s help in these efforts and encourage them to stay the course until these restrictions have been lifted."
Additionally, the center said it believed the increase in numbers, both in Natrona Coutny and Wyoming, are "largely due to an increase in testing."
Four new cases
9:42 a.m.
Four additional cases were confirmed Thursday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health, including Johnson County's first. The others were in Laramie County (two) and Teton County.
Twelve of the state's 53 coronavirus patients have fully recovered, according to the health department.
Yellowstone prepares for eventual opening
9 a.m.
Despite announcing this week it is closed to visitors until further notice, Yellowstone National Park is still preparing for its opening — whenever that may be.
The park was supposed to begin opening gradually on April 17.
Because of the park closure, visitors are being turned away at the only route that’s open year-round — the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana.
“We do have the gate staffed,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “In the first day … it’s been fairly light traffic.”
Residents of the Montana towns of Cooke City and Silver Gate, at the opposite end of the road through the park’s North Entrance, along with people doing business in those communities are being allowed to pass through the gate.
No stay-at-home orders in Laramie County
8:43 a.m.
Laramie County clarified in a news release that the county has not ordered a lockdown or stay-at-home order, calling it "an effort to halt confusion." and provide communication with the public, Laramie County has not initiated any type of lock down or stay at home order.
Nearby Larimer County in northern Colorado did issued such an order Wednesday. "
Due to similar spelling and proximity of these two counties, we wanted to reiterate that message to our Laramie County residents," the message said.
Nonetheless, Gov. Mark Gordon has urged Wyomingites to stay home whenever possible.
