The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 94
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,826 (as of Monday morning: 1,389 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 436 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Wyoming will be last to hit century mark
10:54 a.m.
Judging by the New York Times' running count of confirmed coronavirus cases, Wyoming is now the only state in the U.S. that has had fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases. The Times' map also lists each of the Dakotas as having fewer than 100 cases, but the South Dakota Department of Health's website says the state now has 101 cases, and the North Dakota Department of Health's website says the state has 109 cases.
Wyoming has 94 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
According to the Times, Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states without a confirmed COVID-19 death. (The Hawaii State Department of Health's website confirms that the state has yet to have a death.)
The COVID Tracking Project backs up these stats. (Similarly, it has yet to update the Dakota case counts, and it also says West Virginia has not yet had a death. However, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' website says the state has had one death. West Virginia was the last state to confirm a positive COVID-19 test.)
According to the Times, there are more than 144,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 people with the virus have died.
Seven new cases
9:55 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, all of which came in the state's five most affected counties.
The department also confirmed four more patients have fully recovered in Wyoming, increasing that count to 24 of the 94 known cases.
Natrona County now has 10 coronavirus patients. The county will hold a news conference this afternoon.
WHSAA extends suspension of sports
9:30 a.m.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it has extended the suspension of spring sports until April 20th.
Teams are not allowed to practice during the suspension. The association is not predicting when it will be safe to resume spring activities, and it will take guidance from the state.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper restaurants pivot to delivery and takeout after coronavirus closure
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.