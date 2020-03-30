The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Wyoming will be last to hit century mark

10:54 a.m.

Judging by the New York Times' running count of confirmed coronavirus cases, Wyoming is now the only state in the U.S. that has had fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases. The Times' map also lists each of the Dakotas as having fewer than 100 cases, but the South Dakota Department of Health's website says the state now has 101 cases, and the North Dakota Department of Health's website says the state has 109 cases.

Wyoming has 94 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.

According to the Times, Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states without a confirmed COVID-19 death. (The Hawaii State Department of Health's website confirms that the state has yet to have a death.)