The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Our resources:
Latest updates:
HHS awards $2 million for rural Wyoming hospitals -- but is it enough?
9:38 a.m.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced today that it would award $2 million to Wyoming to support small rural hospitals.
But given the magnitude of the problems now facing rural hospitals, which have lost major revenue when they stopped performing elective procedures during the pandemic, it's unclear how far the money will go.
For example, Campbell County Health in Gillette said last week that its revenues had dropped by more than 50 percent. Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional have both undertaken cost-cutting measures to shore up significant losses.
Sen. John Barrasso is pushing a bill that would allow county hospitals to tap into small business loans.
City Council balks at second attempt at pandemic-related ordinance
9:29 a.m.
The Casper City Council last night decided for the second time to spike consideration of an ordinance to punish violations of state public health orders put in place to limit spread of the coronavirus.
City staff will instead look for a facility to hold people on suspicion of violating those state public health orders, which include prohibitions on many public gatherings as well as quarantine orders issued to individuals.
Because Sheriff Gus Holbrook has asked officers to avoid bringing people suspected of coronavirus exposure to the Natrona County Detention Center — due to the risk of transmission inside the jail — police are unable to arrest people on the basis of those violations, Mayor Steve Freel said.
Opening Yellowstone will be challenging
9:20 a.m.
Turn out it's more difficult to open a national park than shut it down. Yellowstone National Park leaders are now trying to figure the best way to resume operations once it's safe.
A report by the Billings Gazette details some of the challenges facing park leaders:
For example, although no date for reopening the park has been set, the park’s seasonal staff has already been cut in half in order to provide separate quarters for each employee. Another 200 to 300 park seasonals that are usually hired are being kept in a “holding pattern,” (park superintendent Cam) Sholly said, and may not ever be brought in depending on how the summer goes.
The decisions are critical whether you visit the park or not. Yellowstone is Wyoming's biggest tourist draw, attracting visitors from all over the globe.
Latest stories:
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
