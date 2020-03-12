The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The department does not have any test kits, Kinder said, but she said Mesa Primary Care and LabCorp in Casper may have some.

Kinder indicated that she expected many Casper residents to be affected by the disease at some point.

"Most of us in this room will have some form of it and will recover," she said.

She said it was important to be proactive in calling off the Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships so that COVID-19 "doesn't wipe out our entire community."

The health department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

11:03 a.m.

School district monitoring situation