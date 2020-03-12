The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming was announced Wednesday night, and the situation has continued to develop quickly Thursday — most notably with the cancellation of the state basketball tournament.
12:08 p.m.
MWC suspends spring sports competitions
The Mountain West Conference, home to nearly all University of Wyoming athletic programs, announced the suspension of all spring sports competitions indefinitely.
Teams currently on the road can finish those events and return home, the conference said, but all additional travel is suspended.
Mountain West teams that have qualified for an NCAA Championship event can still participate, the conference said, assuming those events still go on.
Schools can decide for themselves whether to continue local practices.
12:04 p.m.
Tribe declares state of emergency
The Northern Arapaho Tribe took steps to minimize the effect that the coronavirus may have on its citizens.
The tribe's Business Council voted unanimously to declare the emergency. It called for all tribal agencies and programs to implement their own response and preparation plans, in addition to limiting non-essential work-related travel for tribal employees.
The Eastern Shoshone is also monitoring the situation, having met with Indian Health Service and Wyoming Health Department officials.
11:31 a.m.
No suspected cases in Natrona County
Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said Thursday morning there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County.
The department does not have any test kits, Kinder said, but she said Mesa Primary Care and LabCorp in Casper may have some.
Kinder indicated that she expected many Casper residents to be affected by the disease at some point.
"Most of us in this room will have some form of it and will recover," she said.
She said it was important to be proactive in calling off the Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships so that COVID-19 "doesn't wipe out our entire community."
The health department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.
11:03 a.m.
School district monitoring situation
The Natrona County School District put out an announcement about the pandemic Thursday morning, saying that it is "working in direct collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health, Casper Natrona County Public Health Department, the Natrona County Emergency Management Office, the Wyoming Department of Education, and other appropriate agencies" to keep an eye on the situation.
"The safety of our students, staff, and school families remains our top priority," public relations officer Tanya Southerland said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation while working directly with the appropriate public health officials and experts, for any potential school-related impacts (field trips, school operations, activities & athletics) as related to the Coronavirus."
10:56 a.m.
State basketball tournament canceled
After briefly planning to continue the tournament without fans or media in attendance, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department decided to cancel the Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships altogether.
The tournament, scheduled through Saturday in Casper, brings players, fans and media from throughout the state to Natrona County.
10:17 a.m.
Democrats eyeing caucus
In a statement sent Thursday morning, the state Democratic Party said it was monitoring the coronavirus situation ahead of its caucus and conventions next month.
Joe Barbuto, the chair of the party in Natrona County, wrote that "volunteers will receive training and information" about not spreading the disease. He also encouraged voters — particularly those at an especially high risk of infection — "to participate via mail-in ballots."
