The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Black Hills Energy suspending disconnections

Overnight

Black Hills Energy will temporarily be suspending nonpayment disconnections for customers to minimize the effect the pandemic has on its customers.

“We take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and are committed to making practical decisions to appropriately protect all parties as our communities deal with the COVID-19 threat,” Dustin McKen, Wyoming director of operations, said in an announcement. “We continue to closely monitor the frequently evolving environment and assess our processes alongside those developments.”