The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 18
Tests completed in Wyoming: 289 (as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday: 274 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 14 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our list here.
Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
Black Hills Energy suspending disconnections
Overnight
Black Hills Energy will temporarily be suspending nonpayment disconnections for customers to minimize the effect the pandemic has on its customers.
“We take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and are committed to making practical decisions to appropriately protect all parties as our communities deal with the COVID-19 threat,” Dustin McKen, Wyoming director of operations, said in an announcement. “We continue to closely monitor the frequently evolving environment and assess our processes alongside those developments.”
Black Hills also asks that any customers with coronavirus-like symptoms wait 48 hours until they've passed to make non-emergency calls. Crews will respond to all emergency calls wearing protective equipment. Black Hills is making other adjustments for its employees' safety, including having many work from home and providing paid leave for those who test positive or are put under quarantine.
The company suggests people go to blackhillsenergy.com to see what their options are if they're struggling to pay their bills.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.