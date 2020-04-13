The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The health department is working to trace the contacts of each of these patients.

"This process includes interviewing the positive patients, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible," a Monday announcement said. "We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions."

The county has 33 confirmed patients and eight probable patients.

Wyoming Arts Council announces grant

9:20 a.m.

The Wyoming Arts Council has announced a $500 grant for individual Wyoming-based artists whose incomes have been affected by COVID-19.

Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order they're submitted until grant funds are expended.