The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 150
- Fully recovered patients: 31
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 2,589 (as of Monday evening: 1,837 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 751 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Utility asks for help social distancing
10 a.m.
Rocky Mountain Power, whose employees continue to provide power during the COVID-19 outbreak, asks the public to keep a safe distance from employees while they work to maintain electrical networks.
The utility said it is attempting to minimize interruptions of service, but it may plan some interruptions to improve network performance. Rocky Mountain Power said it will provide advance notification to those affected.
The company is suspending disconnections for non-payment.
Customers with questions about their electric service or their account should call 888-221-7070.
State total now up to 150
10 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced 13 new cases in the state, including the five just announced by Natrona County. The new cases include a first for Uinta County. Now 16 of the state's 23 counties have a confirmed case. The state total has now reached 150.
Five new cases in Natrona County
9:51 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has announced five new cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing Natrona County's total to 19 and the state's to 142.
Sweetwater County 3D-printing masks
Overnight
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center have begun 3D-printing respiratory personal protective equipment for county employees and other emergency first responders there.
“In reaction to the overwhelming lack of readily accessible PPE across the world, we are now using our recently acquired ‘Raise3D Pro2’ 3D printer to produce N95 masks using a template created by Montana neurosurgeon, Dr. Rusty Richardson, dentist, Dr. Spencer Zaugg and Dr. Zaugg’s Son, Colton,” Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Joe Tomich said in a statement. “The trio has graciously made the template and instructions for assembly available free of charge so that anyone with a 3D printer can make the masks with only a few commercially available parts needed to complete them.”
Neither the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health nor the Food and Drug Administration have certified such masks, but "research suggests these masks offer an equivalent and reasonable alternative to the now scarce N95 masks," the county said in an announcement.
Each mask costs about $2.50 to print. They can be sanitized and reused. The office can print three per day and has identified several other printers in the county and plans to put them to use soon to increase production.
Rock Springs Japanese restaurant donates masks
Overnight
Sobering survey shows a third of Wyomingites have either been laid off or have a family member who's lost their job
More than half of people in Wyoming say they or their immediate family have had their hours or pay cut.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
