The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Five new cases in Natrona County

9:51 a.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has announced five new cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing Natrona County's total to 19 and the state's to 142.

Sweetwater County 3D-printing masks

Overnight

“In reaction to the overwhelming lack of readily accessible PPE across the world, we are now using our recently acquired ‘Raise3D Pro2’ 3D printer to produce N95 masks using a template created by Montana neurosurgeon, Dr. Rusty Richardson, dentist, Dr. Spencer Zaugg and Dr. Zaugg’s Son, Colton,” Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Joe Tomich said in a statement. “The trio has graciously made the template and instructions for assembly available free of charge so that anyone with a 3D printer can make the masks with only a few commercially available parts needed to complete them.”