The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 70
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,281 (as of 9:50 a.m. Friday: 1,041 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 239 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
F.E. Warren has two cases
11:05 a.m.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base has a second confirmed case of COVID-19. It is not immediately clear whether the case is already included in the state's count of 17 Laramie County cases.
The patient is an adult military member assigned to the base.
"F.E. Warren leadership is actively monitoring the situation and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individual in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines," the announcement said. "The 90th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who may have interacted with the affected member."
A dozen new cases
9:50 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 70. The update gives Goshen and Washakie counties their first confirmed cases. Also, Hot Springs County is no longer listed as having a case.
With these new cases, Friday has already become the day in which the most new Wyoming coronavirus cases were announced — 13 thus far. Twelve were announced Wednesday.
Help WMC avoid a mask shortage
9:30 a.m.
If you know how to sew, Wyoming Medical Center needs your help making gowns, masks and caps.
The most critical need currently is isolation gowns to protect staff treating patients with infectious illnesses. Loretta Miller of Mountain View Baptist Church has volunteered to organize community seamstresses and has patterns approved for hospital purposes. Email her at polar.ice2712@yahoo.com to join the group. (If you are part of a larger group or club, please pick one person to coordinate with Miller.)
Individually, please use the following guidelines for isolation gowns:
Please use medium to thick soft cotton, preferably Pima or KONA cotton.
Physical patterns are large, but can be picked up at the Kalico Kat Quilt Shop, 1239 S. Elk St.
Each gown requires about 2 yards of fabric. To donate fabric to this cause, please email Miller at polar.ice2712@yahoo.com.
Wyoming Medical Center is also accepting donations of handmade cloth and surgical masks and universal caps.
For cloth masks, please use a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric, preferably T-shirt type material. This provides the best balance of filtering capability. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable
For surgical masks, please use a single layer of non-woven fabric over a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric; or two layers of medium thickness melt blown non-woven fabric. Tying strings only, no elastic straps.
For universal caps, please use 100 percent cotton material and cotton ribbon. All cloth donations will be laundered according to hospital protocol before use.
Patterns for gowns and masks and step-by-step instructions for gowns are also available at wyomingmedicalcenter.org.
To drop off handmade items at Wyoming Medical Center, please enter through the West Parking Garage and drop them in the donation bins in the Sky Lobby. Hours for donation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To drop off at the Mills Police Department, The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center has set up a donation center of personal protective equipment to be redistributed to agencies throughout the community, including Wyoming Medical Center. The donation center is located at 4800 W. Yellowstone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wyoming Medical Center will continue to monitor its personal protective equipment stock and needs and may revise requests for help in the future. The hospital staff is grateful for the time, effort and expertise offered by the community.
New Natrona County case
8:45 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department have announced another confirmed COVID-19 case in the county, its eighth.
This latest case puts the state county at 58.
The newly confirmed patient, as well as immediate household members, are currently self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials, the county said.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Coronavirus in Wyoming: A look at the first week
