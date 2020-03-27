The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

For cloth masks, please use a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric, preferably T-shirt type material. This provides the best balance of filtering capability. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable

For surgical masks, please use a single layer of non-woven fabric over a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric; or two layers of medium thickness melt blown non-woven fabric. Tying strings only, no elastic straps.

For universal caps, please use 100 percent cotton material and cotton ribbon. All cloth donations will be laundered according to hospital protocol before use.

Patterns for gowns and masks and step-by-step instructions for gowns are also available at wyomingmedicalcenter.org.

To drop off handmade items at Wyoming Medical Center, please enter through the West Parking Garage and drop them in the donation bins in the Sky Lobby. Hours for donation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To drop off at the Mills Police Department, The Natrona County Emergency Operations Center has set up a donation center of personal protective equipment to be redistributed to agencies throughout the community, including Wyoming Medical Center. The donation center is located at 4800 W. Yellowstone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.