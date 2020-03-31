The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
View Comments
editor's pick top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Updated

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 109
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,934 (as of Monday evening: 1,389 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 544 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Reno Junction dinosaur

9:27 a.m.

Reader Tom Potter submits this photo of the Sinclair dinosaur at the travel plaza in Reno Junction who is taking precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus dinosaur

Reader Tom Potter submits this photo of the Sinclair dinosaur at the travel plaza in Reno Junction who is taking precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.

Cheyenne starts relief fund

Overnight

Forward Greater Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne have partnered to create the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The goal of the fund is to help Laramie County residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they can't work or are unable to qualify for federal assistance.

Jonah Bank is contributing a lead donation to the fund, while United Way of Laramie County is leading a Fund Management Team and an Application Review and Distribution Team. 

Applications to apply for relief will open to the public April 13. Applicants will have to provide documentation of need and inability to receive other help such as state and federal aid.

Visit forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19 to donate.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper restaurants pivot to delivery and takeout after coronavirus closure

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus cases in Wyoming by county

Coronavirus cases in Wyoming by county

  • Updated

There are currently 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. The state lab has conducted over 1,300 tests. We will update this map as new…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News