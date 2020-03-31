The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Reno Junction dinosaur

9:27 a.m.

Reader Tom Potter submits this photo of the Sinclair dinosaur at the travel plaza in Reno Junction who is taking precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.

Cheyenne starts relief fund

Overnight

Forward Greater Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne have partnered to create the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The goal of the fund is to help Laramie County residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they can't work or are unable to qualify for federal assistance.

Jonah Bank is contributing a lead donation to the fund, while United Way of Laramie County is leading a Fund Management Team and an Application Review and Distribution Team.

Applications to apply for relief will open to the public April 13. Applicants will have to provide documentation of need and inability to receive other help such as state and federal aid.

Visit forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19 to donate.