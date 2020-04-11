The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 253
- Probable cases: 87
- Fully recovered patients: 129 (102 confirmed, 27 probable)
- Tests completed: 5,256 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,800 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,455 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Feds approve disaster declaration
12:16 p.m.
President Donald Trump has approved Wyoming's disaster declaration, deciding that a major disaster exists in Wyoming and ordering federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts here.
The approval, which makes federal funds available to state, tribal and local governments and some nonprofits, retroactively begins Jan. 20
Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor has named Lee K. dePalo as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.
Social distancing advice from C.J. Box
11:33 a.m.
No changes to Frontier Days yet
Overnight
This weekend's stories:
A team of local businesses have begun to provide delivered meals to crews of healthcare workers, grocery stores, first responders and others with their effort called “Feed The Front Line. Casper.”
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Spread Kindness
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Initials
Meadow Wind
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Downtown Casper
Casper under Covid-19
Grocery stores
Boycott Chi Sign
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
WYDOT COVID sign
Spread Kindness
Spread Kindness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.