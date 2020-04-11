The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Feds approve disaster declaration

12:16 p.m.

President Donald Trump has approved Wyoming's disaster declaration, deciding that a major disaster exists in Wyoming and ordering federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts here.

The approval, which makes federal funds available to state, tribal and local governments and some nonprofits, retroactively begins Jan. 20

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor has named Lee K. dePalo as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Social distancing advice from C.J. Box

11:33 a.m.

No changes to Frontier Days yet

Overnight

This weekend's stories:

+2 'Feed the Front Line' effort provides meals to workers responding to COVID-19 pandemic A team of local businesses have begun to provide delivered meals to crews of healthcare workers, grocery stores, first responders and others with their effort called “Feed The Front Line. Casper.”

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.