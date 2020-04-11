The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

A Wyoming Department of Highway Patrol sign reads "WY state parks day use only closed to camping," Tuesday in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 253
  • Probable cases: 87
  • Fully recovered patients: 129 (102 confirmed, 27 probable)
  • Tests completed: 5,256 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,800 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,455 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Feds approve disaster declaration

12:16 p.m.

President Donald Trump has approved Wyoming's disaster declaration, deciding that a major disaster exists in Wyoming and ordering federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts here.

The approval, which makes federal funds available to state, tribal and local governments and some nonprofits, retroactively begins Jan. 20

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor has named Lee K. dePalo as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Social distancing advice from C.J. Box

11:33 a.m.

No changes to Frontier Days yet

Overnight

This weekend's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
