The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Three positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wyoming, and the situation continues to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
UW classes moving online
9:37 a.m.
All of the University of Wyoming's undergraduate classes will be moved online for the remainder of its spring semester. The school's residences halls will close after spring break to nearly all students.
UW previously said it would extend its spring break by a week and that it would prepare to move classes online afterward. Students are being asked not to return to campus after spring break. Students who have to return to campus will still be able to stay in residence halls, but everyone else is asked to return home.
All students are still expected to complete their coursework for the semester. The university's employees are expected to continue working, although all staffers who are able to work from home should do so with the approval of supervisors.
9:26 a.m.
Governor creating task forces
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will create five task forces to address coronavirus in Wyoming:
- One focused on health, which will be run by his office;
- One focused on business, which will be run by the auditor;
- One focused on infrastructure and supply lines, which will be run by the treasurer;
- One focused on education, which will be run by the superintendent;
- One focused on state workers, which will be run by the secretary of state.
8:33 a.m.
YMCA closed
The YMCA of Natrona Closure announced it is closing all facilities, classes, childcare and programming effective immediately. Welcome Center desk phones will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. 5 p.m.
7:59 a.m.
Evansville closes doors
The town of Evansville is closed to the public "until further notice," a shutdown that includes the town's police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities. The town will still be offering these services but will not be allowing non-staff into municipal offices. Staff will still be answering phones.
The town is also staggering staff shifts, which means certain services, like trash pick-up, may operate under a different schedule.
The Evansville Municipal Court is also closed, and upcoming court dates and fine schedules have been postponed. The town is waiving late fees and water shut-offs for water bills unpaid during this time, and payment plans will be offered once town offices reopen to the public. Water service will not be interrupted.
Town council meetings will be limited to the bare essentials, like bills, time-sensitive issues and granting business licenses. Legally, the public can not be prevented from attending, but those who are sick are encouraged to stay home.
Overnight
Boys & Girls Clubs closed
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced late Sunday that all of its sites are closed as of Monday.
Casper and Glenrock's eight combined locations will remain closed until at least April 5. Dubois and Buffalo sites will stay closed as long as schools there are shut down. All club activities and sports leagues are also canceled.
“We understand the strain this pandemic has put on our communities. Although it is not ideal, our Board of Directors and Club leadership believe it is in the best interest in the health of our children, volunteers, staff, families, and overall community to close at this time,” CEO Ashley Bright said. “During this time, we are utilizing Centers for Disease Control approved cleaning and disinfecting agents and following its guidelines to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus within our Clubs and buses.”
