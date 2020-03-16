The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The Evansville Municipal Court is also closed, and upcoming court dates and fine schedules have been postponed. The town is waiving late fees and water shut-offs for water bills unpaid during this time, and payment plans will be offered once town offices reopen to the public. Water service will not be interrupted.

Town council meetings will be limited to the bare essentials, like bills, time-sensitive issues and granting business licenses. Legally, the public can not be prevented from attending, but those who are sick are encouraged to stay home.

Boys & Girls Clubs closed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced late Sunday that all of its sites are closed as of Monday.

Casper and Glenrock's eight combined locations will remain closed until at least April 5. Dubois and Buffalo sites will stay closed as long as schools there are shut down. All club activities and sports leagues are also canceled.