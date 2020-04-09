The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming


Virus Outbreak Canada

A health care worker puts a patient's information on their windshield Monday at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.

 Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press via AP

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 231
  • Fully recovered patients: 74
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,150 (as of Wednesday afternoon: 2,567 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,582 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Niobrara County has first case

8:28 a.m.

Wyoming's least populated county now has its first case of the coronavirus.

The new case brings the state's total to 231; 19 of the state's 23 counties now have cases. The Wyoming Department of Health will update its official number of confirmed cases this afternoon.

Today's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

