The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Niobrara County has first case

8:28 a.m.

Wyoming's least populated county now has its first case of the coronavirus.

The new case brings the state's total to 231; 19 of the state's 23 counties now have cases. The Wyoming Department of Health will update its official number of confirmed cases this afternoon.

Today's stories:

Gordon formally requests 'major disaster declaration' from federal government The declaration would unlock funding and services for Wyoming's 23 counties and two tribal nations.

Wyoming restaurant owners make sack lunches for truck drivers The owners of Cowboy Up Coffee in Torrington made sack lunches to thank truckers who are ferrying supplies during the pandemic.

Carbon County leaders question influx of contract workers amid coronavirus As scores of contract workers flock to southern Wyoming to help build wind and transmission line projects, questions have emerged over whether the influx is a good idea amid the spread of COVID-19.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

