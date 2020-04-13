The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

One patient's story

9:15 a.m.

A Worland woman spent 16 days in the hospital after contracting coronavirus and was told repeatedly the disease would likely kill her. Lory August worried about dying alone, cut off from her family to prevent them too from becoming infected.

“Even if I could FaceTime and talk to them and see them through the window, it was me alone,” she told Star-Tribune reporter Seth Klamann. “I didn’t want to die alone. I wanted to be at home. Every time I talked to them, I wanted to come home. I want to go home. If I was going to die, I wanted to die with my family around me.”

August was released from the hospital Thursday and is now recovering at home.

Staggering revenue drop predicted

9:02 a.m