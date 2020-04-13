The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Cheney pushes back on Trump's claims of total authority
9:29 a.m.
President Trump claimed Monday the decision-making power to reopen the economy rests with him as president and not state governors. When pressed about it, he insisted he had ultimate authority to make those decisions.
"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total," he said.
However, under a federalist system, that's not actually the case. Soon after the president's comments, Rep. Liz Cheney pointed that out on Twitter. She didn't mention the president by name, but her tweet came shortly after his statement.
“The federal government does not have absolute power,” Cheney wrote.
She then cited the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says the powers not specifically delegated to the federal government — or prohibited from state control — are reserved for the states.
One patient's story
9:15 a.m.
A Worland woman spent 16 days in the hospital after contracting coronavirus and was told repeatedly the disease would likely kill her. Lory August worried about dying alone, cut off from her family to prevent them too from becoming infected.
“Even if I could FaceTime and talk to them and see them through the window, it was me alone,” she told Star-Tribune reporter Seth Klamann. “I didn’t want to die alone. I wanted to be at home. Every time I talked to them, I wanted to come home. I want to go home. If I was going to die, I wanted to die with my family around me.”
August was released from the hospital Thursday and is now recovering at home.
Staggering revenue drop predicted
9:02 a.m
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with an oil price war, could result in a staggering hit to state government revenues, according to a legislative memo obtained by WyoFile. The memo, send to lawmakers last week, anticipates government revenue could fall between $555 million and $2.8 billion over the next two years. To get a sense of how big those numbers are, the budget passed by lawmakers last month stood at $2.9 billion.
"There’s no more shell game, no more smoke and mirrors,” Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the news organization, “it’s a full blown armageddon to Wyoming’s budget.”
