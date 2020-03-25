The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Three new cases 8:45 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced three new confirmed cases: two in Laramie County and one in Fremont County. Coronavirus in Wyoming: A look at the first week
Closing 3
Server Dani Ross at the Office Bar and Grill hands a ticket to her last customer Thursday afternoon before the restaurant closed indefinitely due to CORVID-19.
Elysia Conner
Pick-up order at HQ
Damion Howle picks up a to go order Thursday from bar manager Olivia Frias at HQ Southern BBQ in east Casper.
Elysia Conner
Wyoming Medical Center clinic Andy Dunn
Dr. Andy Dunn stands for a portrait with a COVID-19 test kit at Wyoming Medical Center's new respiratory clinic. WMC will expand its coronavirus services next week with a new telehealth program.
Elysia Conner
Wyoming Medical Center respiratory clinic
Dr. Andy Dunn shows equipment at a station outside of Wyoming Medical Center's new respiratory clinic. Cases of coronavirus have increased around the state.
Elysia Conner
COVID-19 response
Walmart shoppers walk down the aisle cleared of toilet paper, tissue paper and numerous cleaning supplies Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Press conference 5
Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland speaks at a press conference Tuesday at the Casper Events Center.
Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
Chairs are spaced out about six feet apart to mitigate potential transfer of COVID-19 at the temporary respiratory symptom clinic in Casper on Friday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Press conference 3
Casper-Natrona County Health Department public information officer Hailey Bloom speaks during a press conference Tuesday at the Casper Events Center.
Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
A personal protection station with face masks and tissues is located in the front of a temporary respiratory clinic March 13 in Casper. The clinic was previously a diabetes center.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Briefing 5
Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom sanitizes her hands after a press conference Monday at Casper City Hall.
Elysia Conner
Briefing
Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom speaks during a press conference Monday at Casper City Hall.
Elysia Conner
COVID-19 Press Conference
Hailey Bloom, public information officer of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, leads a news conference concerning the COVID-19 outbreak Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory clinic
A new respiratory symptom clinic is being set up by Wyoming Medical Center at 245 S. Fenway Street in Casper as a way to assist patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Respiratory Clinic
Dr. Andy Dunn of Mesa Primary Care and Chief of Staff of Wyoming Medical Center poses for a portrait at the site of a new temporary respiratory symptom clinic in Casper. The clinic, located at 245 S. Fenway Street, includes a drive-up window where Dr. Dunn is standing so patients can be seen and triaged quickly from their cars.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
SageWest in Lander
Fremont County's first coronavirus patient was brought here.
Chris Aadland
Showboat Retirement Center
Health officials say eight of the state's 11 coronavirus cases are connected to the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. Seven new cases were announced on Monday night. All were either staff members or residents of the facility.
Chris Aadland
COVID-19 response
Toilet paper is sold out at Albertsons where signs that limit purchase of three per customer still hang Friday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
Boxes of tissue paper remain on shelves while all the toilet paper is sold out at Albersons in Casper on Thursday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell hosts a press conference explaining the county health department's decision to cancel the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 response
News outlets livestream as Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell hosts a press conference explaining the department's decision to cancel the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper. The decision was made to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
A security guard turns away fans at the doors to Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Police officers arrive at Casper College to provide backup for security as members of the public are escorted from the gym during the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper. The tournament was postponed a day after the first Wyomingite tested positive for coronavirus.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
Security keeps members of the public out of the Casper College gym Thursday.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 closure
A Casper College official tapes a sign to the entrance of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym keeping members of the media and public from attending the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Covid 19 Press Conference
Members of the press and medical professionals attend a Covid 19 press conference hosted by Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wednesday, March 11.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 Press Conference
From left, Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County Health Officer; Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, Rocky Mountain infectious disease expert; Anna Kinder, Casper-Natrona County Health Department executive director; and Dr. Ron Iverson of the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room speak on a panel Wednesday about the spread of the new coronavirus. Despite the disease's spread, they say there is no need for people to panic.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
COVID-19 Press Conference
From left, Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County Health Officer; Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, Rocky Mountain infectious disease expert; Anna Kinder, Casper-Natrona County Health Department executive director; and Dr. Ron Iverson of the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room speak on a panel Wednesday about the spread of the new coronavirus. WMC will open a temporarily clinic for coronavirus or respiratory illness patients.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Covid 19 Press Conference
Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County health officer, speaks at a Covid 19 press conference hosted by Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday in Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Mark Gordon
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives a press conference about COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, on March 3 inside the Capitol building.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Closed sign at The Office Bar and Grill
A closed sign at The Office Bar and Grill tells customers the business is closed due to the coronavirus. The bar was set to close at the end of Thursday, even before Gov. Mark Gordon ordered statewide closures of most public businesses.
Elysia Conner
