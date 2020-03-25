The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
View Comments
editor's pick top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut

Light is reflected through a window onto vials in a lab March 12 at Protein Sciences in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. 

 Jessica Hill, AP

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 40

Tests completed in Wyoming: 936 (as of 9:25 a.m. Wednesday: 758 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 171 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.

Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.

In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.

Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.

Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

Latest updates:

New Laramie County case

9:48 a.m.

The 41st confirmed case in Wyoming is a Laramie County patient, the county's 11th.

$340K coming to Wyoming

9:22 a.m.

Three new cases

8:45 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced three new confirmed cases: two in Laramie County and one in Fremont County.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Coronavirus in Wyoming: A look at the first week

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News