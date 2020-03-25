The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 40

Tests completed in Wyoming: 936 (as of 9:25 a.m. Wednesday: 758 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 171 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.

Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.