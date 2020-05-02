The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Businesses Reopen

Dan Ridinger, owner of Citizen Shave barber shop cuts Travis Tharp's hair Friday, May 1, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 420
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 146
  • Fully recovered patients: 387 (281 confirmed, 106 probable)
  • Tests completed: 9,883 (as of Friday: 4,886 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,996 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Business council introduces new tool

10:48 a.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Business Council has created a new tool to help businesses market their availability and to help residents find local services as things change throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
