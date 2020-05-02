The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 420
- Deaths in Wyoming: 7
- Probable cases: 146
- Fully recovered patients: 387 (281 confirmed, 106 probable)
- Tests completed: 9,883 (as of Friday: 4,886 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,996 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Want to know what businesses have reopened? Browse our rundown here.
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Business council introduces new tool
10:48 a.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Business Council has created a new tool to help businesses market their availability and to help residents find local services as things change throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest stories:
The season, which was scheduled to start on May 26, has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler said that "tentative plans" call for Mass, baptisms and marriages to return on May 15, albeit in a limited capacity.
The Department of Workforce Services started processing applications for extended emergency benefits promised under the federal coronavirus relief act Friday.
What's in a haircut? Residents step out to take solace in routine as salons, personal care businesses reopen
For many, the routine things no longer permitted — a manicure, a good exercise, a fresh haircut — are the changes that have taken the heaviest toll.
New data shows Natrona County is testing at nearly the same rate. But the number of cases hasn't increased here like it has in other Wyoming counties.
The legislative package will direct $1.25 billion in emergency funding to multiple programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The technology has been used in areas such as Summit County, Utah, to give public health officials a leg up.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.