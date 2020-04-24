The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Cheyenne hospital projects massive loss
1:04 p.m.
We've heard for weeks now that rural hospitals are facing losses amid a pandemic that has forced them to halt elective surgeries and prompted a drop in patient volumes. Now, Wyoming's second-largest facility is projecting a nearly $10 million loss in April. That, said Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell, is not sustainable long term.
"Our volumes are down in all areas," he said. "We are seeing about a 30 percent reduction in inpatient care and an upwards of 50 percent reduction in outpatient care."
Thornell said the hospital was using financial reserves to shore up the losses. It has frozen hiring and capital projects and has limited overtime and cut hours for "select non-urgent" parts of the hospital.
For local government, help might not be on the way
12:23 p.m.
State and local governments across Wyoming have lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But those losses will not be covered by the $1.25 billion in federal aid coming to the state, leaving lawmakers facing down a significant gap in funding as the Legislature nears a potential special session later this spring.
According to guidelines announced this week by the federal government, the emergency funding can only be used to cover expenses incurred directly from the crisis, leaving many states whose economies have effectively been shut down for several weeks with major revenue shortfalls due to sales tax losses from closed businesses and diminished activity in the extractive industries like oil, gas and coal.
Wyoming COVID-19 survivor spent 10 days on a ventilator
12:14 p.m.
While COVID-19 symptoms might be minor for many people, the disease can be life-threatening for others. Such was the case with Cheyenne's Michael Hurt, who spent 10 days on a ventilator, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Even after he was weaned off the machine, the illness left Hurt in a weakened state.
“I was so, so drained, I felt like a truck had run over me,” he told the Cheyenne newspaper. “I just felt like something had just ran over me and drained everything out of me. I had a hard time. I mean, I’m not a little guy, by any means, and I had a hard time even being able to lift that plastic cup with some ice water in it. I’m still, still drained.”
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
