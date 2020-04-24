The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

According to guidelines announced this week by the federal government, the emergency funding can only be used to cover expenses incurred directly from the crisis, leaving many states whose economies have effectively been shut down for several weeks with major revenue shortfalls due to sales tax losses from closed businesses and diminished activity in the extractive industries like oil, gas and coal.

Wyoming COVID-19 survivor spent 10 days on a ventilator

12:14 p.m.

While COVID-19 symptoms might be minor for many people, the disease can be life-threatening for others. Such was the case with Cheyenne's Michael Hurt, who spent 10 days on a ventilator, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Even after he was weaned off the machine, the illness left Hurt in a weakened state.