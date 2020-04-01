The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

UW pledges $2M

10:21 a.m.

The University of Wyoming will put $2 million toward alleviating the adverse financial affects of the coronavirus, including $1.5 million for paying the school's 2,200 student employees through the end of the semester.

The UW Foundation’s Board of Directors is launching a $250,000 matching program, Pokes Make the Difference, to create an emergency fund of at least $500,000 for students in need.

Additionally, the school says it will provide dozens of computers and other technology to help students complete the semester remotely.

The Associated Students of UW will distrisbute $163,000 worth of $300 stipends to the 559 students who expressed need in response to a previous ASUW notice.

Students can learn more about the criteria and how to apply at uwyo.edu/studentemergencyfund. Applications begin Friday and remain open through April 17.

130 confirmed cases statewide

10 a.m.