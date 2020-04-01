The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 130
- Fully recovered patients: 31
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 2,348 (as of Monday morning: 1,713 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 634 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
UW pledges $2M
10:21 a.m.
The University of Wyoming will put $2 million toward alleviating the adverse financial affects of the coronavirus, including $1.5 million for paying the school's 2,200 student employees through the end of the semester.
The UW Foundation’s Board of Directors is launching a $250,000 matching program, Pokes Make the Difference, to create an emergency fund of at least $500,000 for students in need.
Additionally, the school says it will provide dozens of computers and other technology to help students complete the semester remotely.
The Associated Students of UW will distrisbute $163,000 worth of $300 stipends to the 559 students who expressed need in response to a previous ASUW notice.
Students can learn more about the criteria and how to apply at uwyo.edu/studentemergencyfund. Applications begin Friday and remain open through April 17.
130 confirmed cases statewide
10 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed there are eight new COVID-19 cases in the state, in addition to the two announced by Natrona County: three in Teton County, two in Laramie County, one in Campbell County, one in Converse County and one in Natrona County.
There are now 31 fully recovered patients in Wyoming, according to the state health department.
New Natrona County cases
9:45 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, bringing the county's total to 14. There are now 122 known cases in the state, though the Wyoming Department of Health has not yet provided its morning update.
The announcement did not provide any details about the new patients, other than the fact that they and their housemates are in isolation. The county will have a news conference at 3 p.m. today.
County closes campground areas
6:54 a.m.
All Natrona County campground areas, group sites/shelters, shower houses, some non-essential restrooms and playgrounds are closed until further notice, including the following:
- Lake Campgrounds
- Alcova, Pathfinder, and Gray Reef reservoirs
- Black Beach Campground
- Cottonwood Campground
- Fremont Canyon Campground
- Okie Beach Campground
- Westside Campground
- Bishops Point Campground
- Diabase Campground
- Sage Campground
- Weiss Campground
- Wolf Point Campground
- Gray Reef Camping
Casper Mountain camping areas are not currently not accessible.
All parks remain open for day use, including trailheads, hiking/biking trails, boat ramps, fishing access, essential restrooms and individual picnic areas/tables.
"It is hoped by keeping our park areas open for day-use activities we are able to balance the public’s desire for outdoor recreation with the health and safety needs of our constituents and staff," according to the announcement.
Natrona County Parks encourages visitors to:
- "Refrain from using parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms.
- "Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.
- "Prepare for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains.
- "While on trails, warn other users of their presence and as they pass, and step aside to let others pass.
- "Follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings including outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports and other group hangouts, and maintain proper physical distance at all times.
- "Observe CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space."
Tool for reporting denied testing
6:29 a.m.
A new tool allows Wyomingites who have experienced coronavirus-like symptoms but have not been able to get tested to report their experience. Information from the volunteer open-source project, untestedwyoming.com, will be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon and a state task force.
The effort follows a similar site in Montana.
The websites were created by Nick Schwaderer, a programmer and former two-term legislator in Montana.
“This project was built to be replicable in multiple states," he said in a statement. "Quite simply, we had an enquiry (sic) from Wyoming to launch there as well so we did. We sincerely hope this proves as helpful in Wyoming as it is in Montana.”
Today's stories:
“We all want to feel connected," said Kevin Hazucha, CEO of the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. "It’s human nature.”
The masks are being manufactured from plastic within the university's maker space lab.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
