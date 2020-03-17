The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Ten positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wyoming, and the situation continues to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Oil prices continue to rock Wyoming
8:17 a.m.
Wyoming oil and gas producers continue to deal with the low prices and lack of demand brought on, in part, by the coronavirus.
Some experts predict crude will rebound later this year, but things could be rocky for Wyoming companies in the interim.
Seven new cases
Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Health announced late Monday that there are seven confirmed new cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming — all in Fremont County. They are all tied to the state's second case, an elderly man at a Lander assisted living facility.
