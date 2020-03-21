The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 23
Tests completed in Wyoming: 461 (as of 9 a.m. Saturday: 409 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 51 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our list here.
Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
Northern Arapaho announce case
10:09 a.m.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe announced it has its first confirmed case of coronavirus. It is not immediately clear whether this case is in addition to the nine already confirmed in Fremont County, but the tribe said it was related to the Lander cases stemming from an assisted-living facility.
"As we investigate this case and hear more about the other cases in the county we have good reason to believe that there are many more cases in the community," Dr. Paul Ebbert of the Wind River Family and Community Health Center said in the tribe's announcement Saturday morning.
Carbon County case confirmed
9:22 a.m.
The first case of coronavirus in Carbon County was confirmed by the state Health Department on Saturday morning. There are now 23 cases statewide in eight of Wyoming's 23 counties.
The patient is an employee of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He is a man over 50 and has not been hospitalized.
Understanding Gordon's order
8:24 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon's decision to close many businesses throughout the state for two weeks understandably left the state's workers with many questions.
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
8 a.m.
Dr. Stephen Brown of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute talked with the Star-Tribune about how to discuss the realities of a pandemic with your children.
His suggestions include: doing your research, asking questions first and catering your talk to the age of the child.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.