The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
  • Updated
Shelter in place

A home along Second Street in Casper has a heart made of up red string lights hanging in their window Tuesday, March 31.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 305
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 2
  • Probable cases: 107
  • Fully recovered patients: 206 (157 confirmed, 49 probable)
  • Tests completed: 6,427 (as of Thursday morning: 3,296 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,130 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Sweetwater County fundraiser nets $15K

12:16 p.m. Saturday

Friday's "Cruising the Drag Against COVID-19" fundraiser in Rock Springs and Green River raised $15,386 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.

Hundreds of cars turned out for the drive as thousands watched and showed their support. 

“What a fabulous evening,” said Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “It was so great to see the smiles and laughter during this time of uncertainty. It was just a magical evening."

Cruising the Drag

WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers hosted the event. Bruce and Carla Pivic of WyoRadio, Al and Faith Harris of The Radio Network, and Island and Teresa Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers each pledged to match donations up to $1,000.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund now has raised $30,146 in total. The money goes toward:

• "Ensuring the staff has the necessary tools to provide patient care for COVID-19 positive patients.

• "The purchase of Personal Protective Equipment as needed.

• "The purchase of essential equipment as identified by the MHSC Incident Command team."

Donations can be made at mhscfoundation.com.

CBS This Morning discusses Wind River Reservation

11:55 a.m. Saturday

Tribe advises citizens to stay home

10:14 a.m. Saturday

In recent Facebook posts, the Northern Arapaho Tribe has urged its citizens to stay at home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak. The two Wind River Reservation tribes have both issued shelter-in-place orders; other than Teton County, no other place in Wyoming has done so.

DEQ using kiosks for public notices

10:05 a.m. Saturday

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is using kiosks to allow people to safely view public notices at their offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan and Lander.

This weekend's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

