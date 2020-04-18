The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Sweetwater County fundraiser nets $15K

12:16 p.m. Saturday

Friday's "Cruising the Drag Against COVID-19" fundraiser in Rock Springs and Green River raised $15,386 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.

Hundreds of cars turned out for the drive as thousands watched and showed their support.

“What a fabulous evening,” said Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “It was so great to see the smiles and laughter during this time of uncertainty. It was just a magical evening."

WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers hosted the event. Bruce and Carla Pivic of WyoRadio, Al and Faith Harris of The Radio Network, and Island and Teresa Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers each pledged to match donations up to $1,000.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund now has raised $30,146 in total. The money goes toward:

• "Ensuring the staff has the necessary tools to provide patient care for COVID-19 positive patients.