The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

The challenges of reopening a national park

10:20 a.m.

Yellowstone's leaders have said reopening the national park will present more challenges than closing it did. Case in point: The park's largest concessionaire, Xanterra Travel Collection, announced it will not begin operations until June 15. Lodging and service operations will be limited when the company reopens in the park, the Cody Enterprise reported.

Meanwhile, some lodges at Yellowstone's neighbor, Grand Teton National Park, aren't expected to open this summer altogether, including Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge.

Natrona County officials set briefing

9:04 a.m.