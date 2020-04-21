The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Our resources:
Latest updates:
Chairman discusses tribe's deaths
10 a.m.
Four new deaths — three in same family
9:12 a.m.
Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning that four tribal members with coronavirus died Monday, including three in the same family.
Spoonhunter will address the tribe via social media livestream at 10 a.m. He said he will discuss the deaths then.
The number of reported deaths of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has tripled.
The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet confirmed the deaths but said: "When we had the first two deaths last week, there were steps that were necessary for us before we could offer confirmation and announcement. That would have to occur before any new deaths were confirmed and announced by us."
Rep: Small child has virus
8:22 a.m.
Fremont County Rep. Andi Clifford posted to Facebook yesterday that "We have our first positive test for the coronavirus of a small child!"
According to the Wyoming Department of Health's website, 7.6 of confirmed patients here have been 18 years or younger.
