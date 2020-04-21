The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
View Comments
editor's pick top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Updated
Howl

Tiffany Pyle howls with her daughter Ashlyn Tripp, 9, from their home in Paradise Valley on Friday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 317
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 6
  • Probable cases: 111
  • Fully recovered patients: 237 (170 confirmed, 67 probable)
  • Tests completed: 7,618 (as of Monday: 3,624 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,993 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Chairman discusses tribe's deaths

10 a.m. 

Four new deaths — three in same family

9:12 a.m. 

Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning that four tribal members with coronavirus died Monday, including three in the same family.

Spoonhunter will address the tribe via social media livestream at 10 a.m. He said he will discuss the deaths then.

The number of reported deaths of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has tripled.

The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet confirmed the deaths but said: "When we had the first two deaths last week, there were steps that were necessary for us before we could offer confirmation and announcement. That would have to occur before any new deaths were confirmed and announced by us."

Rep: Small child has virus

8:22 a.m. 

Fremont County Rep. Andi Clifford posted to Facebook yesterday that "We have our first positive test for the coronavirus of a small child!"

According to the Wyoming Department of Health's website, 7.6 of confirmed patients here have been 18 years or younger.

Recent stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus in Wyoming by county

Coronavirus in Wyoming by county

  • Updated

There are currently 287 confirmed cases and 105 probable cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. Cases by county (confirmed/probable): Albany: 5/0, …

Coronavirus in Wyoming over time

Coronavirus in Wyoming over time

  • Updated

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Wyoming have grown over time, as well as the rate at which patient…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News