The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Grant Street Grocery

Lacey Phillips, left, and Lindsey Grant check out a customer at Grant Street Grocery in Casper on Friday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 332
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 121
  • Fully recovered patients: 279 (203 confirmed, 76 probable)
  • Tests completed: 7,764 (as of Thursday: 3,860 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,903 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Oil and gas braces for more losses

10 a.m. 

Nearly a week after the country witnessed one of the largest oil price drops in history, the U.S. crude industry is still picking up the pieces and bracing for more turmoil.

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate contracts for May sold at a whopping negative $40 per barrel, plummeting roughly 300 percent a day before the deadline to purchase May contracts. For almost two months, Wyoming operators have already been pummeled by a global price war and a precipitous drop in fuel demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the worst may be yet to come for the oil and gas sector here, as adequate storage remains an issue.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

