The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

Oil and gas braces for more losses

10 a.m.

Nearly a week after the country witnessed one of the largest oil price drops in history, the U.S. crude industry is still picking up the pieces and bracing for more turmoil.

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate contracts for May sold at a whopping negative $40 per barrel, plummeting roughly 300 percent a day before the deadline to purchase May contracts. For almost two months, Wyoming operators have already been pummeled by a global price war and a precipitous drop in fuel demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the worst may be yet to come for the oil and gas sector here, as adequate storage remains an issue.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.