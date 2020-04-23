The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Be the Light

The scoreboard at Cheney Alumni Field lights up with 2020 honoring the senior class who had their activities cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic Friday in Casper. Natrona County High School turned on the scoreboard and stadium lights as part of the national "Be the Light" campaign honoring seniors, particularly student-athletes who participate in spring sports and had their final season canceled.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 327
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 121
  • Fully recovered patients: 275 (200 confirmed, 75 probable)
  • Tests completed: 7,511 (as of Monday: 3,749 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,761 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

State's seventh death

Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday night a Teton County man had died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The man is the seventh Wyomingite with the virus to die.

The older man had preexisting conditions and died in a hospital in another state. The department did not say which state he was in.

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
