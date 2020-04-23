The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Latest updates:

State's seventh death

Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday night a Teton County man had died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The man is the seventh Wyomingite with the virus to die.

The older man had preexisting conditions and died in a hospital in another state. The department did not say which state he was in.

Latest stories:

+2 Coronavirus reaching more widespread stage on reservation, leaders say The first cases were initially confined to a couple families, but new cases can no longer be tied to them, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said.

Wyoming hospitals get $2 million, with the feds ready to release tens of billions more to facilities nationwide Wyoming received more than $2 million from the federal government to be distributed to some small hospitals to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

