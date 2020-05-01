The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 415
- Deaths in Wyoming: 7
- Probable cases: 144
- Fully recovered patients: 373 (269 confirmed, 102 probable)
- Tests completed: 9,077 (as of Saturday: 4,393 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,683 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Smith's expanding hours
9:16 a.m.
Smith's Food & Drug, which has one location in Casper, will temporarily expand store hours starting Sunday.
All locations will be open 6-8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior shoppers, and hours for the general public will expand to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. those days. All other days, the stores will be open to the general public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Previously, Smith’s stores were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The company encourages customers to allow senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.
New orders take effect
8:35 a.m.
Grant available for arts organizations
8:05 a.m.
Want to know which businesses in Casper are reopening today? Here's our list. If you want to be added, send an email to editors@trib.com.
Teton County pursues stricter regulations than state's, while Park County looks for further loosening
The two counties are on opposite ends of the coronavirus pandemic in Wyoming. Park has just one case, despite its early presence in the county, while Teton has the most cases per capita in the state.
Numerous Casper businesses have said they will reopen tomorrow, but they will have to do so while meeting new safety restrictions.
More than 100 residents submitted comments to the city, with opinions ranging from those who felt no restrictions should be lifted until testing could be expanded to those who wanted city officials to “flip a switch” and immediately lift all restrictions.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
