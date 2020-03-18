The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

Fifteen positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Wyoming, and the situation continues to develop quickly. The Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Want to know what's closed and canceled? Browse our list here.
Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
Two Wyomingites quarantined after cruise
8:30 a.m.
Two Wyomingites are in quarantine at a Marine Corps base in San Diego after traveling on a passenger cruise that reported 21 cases of coronavirus. The Wyoming passengers' conditions are unknown.
They people were traveling on the Grand Princess liner. Another ship on Princess Cruise line, the Diamond Princess, notoriously had more than 700 of its passengers test positive for COVID-19.
Lander moves to Level 3
7:13 a.m.
The city of Lander has enacted Level 3 of its COVID-19 action plan.
That means the following changes:
- "City will adopt the new CDC recommendation that there should be no public gatherings over 10. Meetings can still take place with remote technology. City appointed boards and committees will be allowed to vote remotely even if it is not specifically allowed in their bylaws.
- City Hall may subject every employee and public appointment to a temperature scan and health screening before entry.
- All Lander Community and Convention Center functions will be cancelled through the end of the April or until Council makes a new recommendation. Refunds will be available.
- The City of Lander is performing all normal services with the exception of closing the Community Center and suspending Parks and Recreation programs to the end of April."
The city has eight confirmed coronavirus cases, all related to an assisted-living facility.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
COVID-19 response
Press conference 5
Respiratory clinic
Press conference 3
Repository Clinic
Briefing 5
Briefing
COVID-19 Press Conference
Repository Clinic
Repository Clinic
SageWest in Lander
Showboat Retirement Center
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
Covid 19 Press Conference
COVID-19 Press Conference
COVID-19 Press Conference
Covid 19 Press Conference
Mark Gordon
In this Series
Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here.
-
Updated
Two Wyomingites quarantined in California after disembarking cruise ship that had coronavirus cases
-
Updated
The coronavirus and Wyoming's preparation, explained
-
Updated
Where to find resources in Casper during the coronavirus pandemic
- 73 updates