The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
Virus Outbreak France

Biologist Dr. Caroline Gutsmuth swabs a woman with COVID-19 symptoms as she stays in her car, outside a medical biology laboratory who opened a coronavirus drive-thru testing site Monday in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris.

 Christophe Ena, AP

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 29

Tests completed in Wyoming: 680 (as of 4 p.m. Monday: 532 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 147 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.

Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.

In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.

Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.

Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

Latest updates:

A wave through the window

7 a.m.

The novel coronavirus has forced long-term facilities across the world to crack down on visitation. That has created a barrier between parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, a barrier designed to protect the older generation from a deadly virus.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Coronavirus in Wyoming: A look at the first week

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

